“EXTRAVAGANZA – THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR” CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY AND ANNOUNCES NEW SHOW SCHEDULE

LAS VEGAS – “ EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular ,” the critically-acclaimed and five-time “Best of Las Vegas” award-winning production, which recently celebrated its one year anniversary on March 14, 2021 on the heels of its 100th performance just as audience capacity expands to 100 inside the iconic Jubilee Theater at Bally’s Las Vegas, announces a new show schedule.





The show, which had its first (and only) preview performance on March 14, 2020, before it closed the following day in compliance with state directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened in , November of 2020 and is currently the largest production performing in Las Vegas. The new show schedule is Monday through Sunday at 7 pm and 9:30 pm, dark Wednesday





This extravaganza of passion and thrills features sensual performances that showcase the talents of more than 30 talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world – including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre. Beautiful feats of strength and flexibility will make you gasp while the spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms (which include some of Las Vegas’ most famous headliners famous headliners, including Elvis and Frank Sinatra), will take your breath away.

In addition, for a limited time, the production will feature special guest stars and America’s Got Talent finalist and crossbow superstar Silvia Silvia and husband Victor Ponce, two of the stars from Extravaganza’s sister show Wow.

Add to this some of the most glamorous costumes and sizzling dance numbers that will take the audience on a visual whirlwind as they follow the show’s hero on his mysterious journey through the best of Las Vegas entertainment. From the return of the heart-stopping “Globe of Courage” motorcycle act to a stage filled with aerialists, acrobats, dancers and, the iconic Las Vegas showgirls, audiences are sure to feel the passion in this gorgeous, sexy and unforgettable revue – EXTRAVAGANZA.

About “EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular

The Vegas Spectacular Extravaganza is produced by T&R Entertainment, Yacov Neeman and Doron Etzioni – Tevet Productions (entrepreneurs, managers and producers with 35 years of experience). They initiated the WOW Variety experience 17 years ago and have managed it ever since. Amongst other activities they are producing music, films, events and specialize in international circus tours.); Corey Ross, founder of Starvox Entertainment (productions include Cats, Evil Dead, Disenchanted, Potted Potter, Cannibal the Musical, Faulty Towers- Live, Sherlock Holmes and many more); Udi Izak and Hanoch Rosènn, producers of variety, musicals, and large scale productions worldwide

Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $109.99 to $145.99+ taxes and fees and can be purchased at Extravaganza, the Bally’s Las Vegas Box Office. Ticketmaster, Bally’s Las Vegas, or by calling calling 702-777-7776.