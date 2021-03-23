6 Tips for Making Your House a Home



Whether you have lived in a house for one month or 10 years, it can be difficult to make a space

feel comfortable. Although you live your day-to-day life in this space, it can easily feel boring,

bland, or cluttered. When you own a house, you have the ability to make it your own. Rather

than simply utilizing the space for daily functions, take the time to invest creativity and resources

into your residence. In this article, we will share six things that will make a house feel more like

home.

Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash

Cleaning

Although cleaning may not be your favorite hobby, it goes a long way when it comes to enjoying

your home. It is important to upkeep the counters and floors throughout your home on a

consistent basis. Every month, take the time to deep clean your space and throw away any

belongings that you no longer need. Painting

Painting the interior of your home adds an immense amount of character to the space. Whether

you paint every room a single color or utilize different shades throughout the space, this project

allows you to express your personality in every room. Painting is relatively affordable if you complete the project on your own. Try mixing both neutral colors and statement colors throughout the space.

Photo by Leonardo Wong on Unsplash

Having Fresh Flowers

Fresh flowers bring vibrancy into the home. Not only are they appealing to look at, they add a

personal touch to the space. You may be wondering “Is there a monthly subscription for

flowers?” The answer is “yes”! There are many amazing brands that offer flower delivery

services on a regular basis. Caring for Plants

Not only do flowers bring life into the home, indoor plants help the space feel more lively. There

are many indoor plants that require minimal maintenance. Look for types that require little direct

sunshine and minimal water. With many variations, you can go up to a week without watering. Hanging Art and Pictures

When you have art and photographs around the home, you will constantly be inspired by the

things you love the most. From nature to quotes to family photos, you will be reminded of the

things that bring you joy. In addition, these personal touches will allow your guests to have a

deeper understanding of who you are. Hosting Friends

If nobody has visited your home, it can feel lonely. By inviting guests into your space, you will

feel an increased sense of ownership over the space. When you host gatherings, you will begin

to create fond memories within the walls of your home.

Summary

Rather than just treating your house as a place to live and sleep, make it your own. By adding

art, pictures, and flowers throughout the space, you will feel an increased energy and

inspiration. By maintaining the cleanliness and adding a fresh coat of paint to the walls, you will

be more likely to use your space for hosting.