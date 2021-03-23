6 Tips for Making Your House a Home

Whether you have lived in a house for one month or 10 years, it can be difficult to make a space
feel comfortable. Although you live your day-to-day life in this space, it can easily feel boring,
bland, or cluttered. When you own a house, you have the ability to make it your own. Rather
than simply utilizing the space for daily functions, take the time to invest creativity and resources
into your residence. In this article, we will share six things that will make a house feel more like
home.
- Cleaning
Although cleaning may not be your favorite hobby, it goes a long way when it comes to enjoying
your home. It is important to upkeep the counters and floors throughout your home on a
consistent basis. Every month, take the time to deep clean your space and throw away any
belongings that you no longer need.
- Painting
Painting the interior of your home adds an immense amount of character to the space. Whether
you paint every room a single color or utilize different shades throughout the space, this project
allows you to express your personality in every room. Painting is relatively affordable if you complete the project on your own. Try mixing both neutral colors and statement colors throughout the space.
- Having Fresh Flowers
Fresh flowers bring vibrancy into the home. Not only are they appealing to look at, they add a
personal touch to the space. You may be wondering “Is there a monthly subscription for
flowers?” The answer is “yes”! There are many amazing brands that offer flower delivery
services on a regular basis.
- Caring for Plants
Not only do flowers bring life into the home, indoor plants help the space feel more lively. There
are many indoor plants that require minimal maintenance. Look for types that require little direct
sunshine and minimal water. With many variations, you can go up to a week without watering.
- Hanging Art and Pictures
When you have art and photographs around the home, you will constantly be inspired by the
things you love the most. From nature to quotes to family photos, you will be reminded of the
things that bring you joy. In addition, these personal touches will allow your guests to have a
deeper understanding of who you are.
- Hosting Friends
If nobody has visited your home, it can feel lonely. By inviting guests into your space, you will
feel an increased sense of ownership over the space. When you host gatherings, you will begin
to create fond memories within the walls of your home.
Summary
Rather than just treating your house as a place to live and sleep, make it your own. By adding
art, pictures, and flowers throughout the space, you will feel an increased energy and
inspiration. By maintaining the cleanliness and adding a fresh coat of paint to the walls, you will
be more likely to use your space for hosting.
