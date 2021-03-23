Suggestions for Holiday Dining

Spring is here so it must be time for Passover, Easter and other Spring holidays. Read on to see some ideas about wines, foods and some events of interest.

Celebrate Easter at Home with Prairie Grass Cafe

Hop to it and celebrate Easter at home with delicious food from Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433) . In addition to four menu specials to go, Prairie Grass Cafe is partnering with Aaron Lindgren of Chicago Artizen to design new chocolate praline bars. These chocolates are hand-crafted gourmet chocolates that “tantalize the palate and are made with eco-friendly and socially conscious practices that satisfy the soul.”



Let Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris do your Easter cooking.

Pre-order your Easter Dinner by Thursday, April 1 for pick-up on Easter Sunday, April 4 between 4pm and 6:30pm by calling (847) 205-4433. Order early before they sell out! Prairie Grass Cafe will not be open for indoor dining on Easter Sunday, April 4. The regular menu will not be available.



Prairie Grass Cafe Easter Specials. Photo credit: Cindy Kurman, Kurman Photography



About Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433), co-owned by chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris, supports Chicago’s Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. The restaurant offers a robust curbside carryout program and specials delivered through Fresh Midwest, weekly. Sarah is a two-time James Beard Foundation award winner and George took first place in the Bocuse D’or American Culinary Gold Cup and went on to represent the United State in the International competition. Sarah is a founding member of Green City Market and The Abundance Setting.





For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com .Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.

Celebrate the first night of Passover with Prairie Grass Cafe

Celebrate the first night of Passover at home with family and friends with a delicious menu from Prairie Grass Cafe, Saturday, March 27. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris have prepared a special Passover To Go menu for pick-up on Saturday, March 27 between 4pm and 6pm. Pre-ordering is recommended by Wednesday, March 24.





Pre-ordering allows the restaurant to plan how much to prepare so that all of their customers can get what they want without letting any meals go to waste. Call (847) 205-4433 to place an order.



Prairie Grass Cafe’s Special BBQ Brisket will be Featured on the Dine-In Menu, Saturday March 27



Prairie Grass Cafe will be offering its delicious brisket for dine-in on Saturday, March 27. Space is limited so, please call (847) 205-4433 to make a reservation in advance.



“No matter how or where you celebrate the holiday this year, we hope it’s filled with good health, meaning, friendship and peace,” says Stegner.







Passover Menu To Go

Passover Dinner Package for Two

Matzo Ball Soup, Matzo, ½ Pint of Chicken Liver, *Brisket with Cauliflower Mash & Roasted Carrots, Flourless Chocolate Cake

$98



*Roasted Chicken can be substituted for brisket upon request

Hop to Perry’s this Easter Sunday, April 4

Or Dine at Home with Perry’s Easter Feast for 4 To-Go,

April 2-4





Perry’s

Celebrate the Easter holiday with brunch inspired features or supper, opening early at 11 am, at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille . Open for Dine-in and To-Go, experience the signature taste of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille® in Oak Brook (5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523; Phone: 630-571-1808); or its newest Chicago area location in Schaumburg (1780 East Golf Road; Schaumburg, IL 60173; Phone: 847-648-7451).



Off-the-menu Easter Brunch-inspired, served from 11 am – 4 pm, Sunday, April 4, DINE IN or TO GO, include 8 oz Filet Creole Benedict, $44; Crab Cake Benedict, $38; and Brunch-Inspired Cocktails, $7* each.



Perry’s also offers a terrific 3-course Sunday Supper on Easter for $39* starting at 4 pm – Close, DINE IN or TO GO. Their full menu is also available.

Jewbelong holds FREE virtual Passover seder on March 27th at 7pm EST with comedy and family fun for the holiday!.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 7pm ET

To join us, sign up at JewBelong.com

On the first night of Passover, Saturday, March 27th, 2021, JewBelong will present BURNING MAN-ISCHEWITZ, their second virtual Passover Seder, with Matt Broussard (Comedy Central) as host.

In a time where the terms ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ are on the tip of everyone’s tongue, JewBelong is proud of the fact that their name has included the word belong since their inception. Jews come in many forms and with varying knowledge of their culture. Sometimes Judaism can seem off-putting because of the many rules and complex traditions. JewBelong helps by explaining the intention behind the rituals and invites everyone in, whether they break the rules or abide by them. JewBelong is able to balance tradition with inclusion by highlighting love and humanity.

Archie Gottesman, JewBelong’s co-founder, says, “We need community, albeit virtually, now more than ever. We’re excited to provide a space for Jews and FOJs (Friends of Jews) to participate in a free, relevant, creative but also traditional Passover Seder. At JewBelong we don’t judge if someone eats an English muffin the morning after the Seder (Jews are supposed to refrain from eating bread for the eight days of the Passover holiday).

“The world has too much other-ing and marginalizing right now. We want everyone to feel the belonging in a holiday that is about freedom! ‘BURNING MAN-ISCHEWITZ,’ explains the Passover Seder so that those who aren’t Jewish, or who are but didn’t get much Jewish education, or may just be someone in need of a refresher, won’t feel left out or JewBarrassed (that feeling people sometimes get when they think they should know something Jewish, but they don’t).” Here is a quick trailer of How Long Should Seder Be? and of course a cameo from Drunk Elijah.

JewBelong.com also has a free, downloadable Haggadah complete with all of the Seder steps, original songs, a fantastic skit that tells the story of Passover, Burning Bush: A Passover Drinking Game, and more.

About JewBelong: JewBelong.com is a non-profit online resource that offers easy explanations and meaningful DIY rituals for Jews, for people who aren’t Jewish but are part of a Jewish community, and especially for anyone who has felt like a Jewish outsider or feels disengaged from the religion. JewBelong’s co-founders, Archie Gottesman and Stacy Stuart, are the marketing duo that was the voice behind Manhattan Mini Storage’s iconic branding (“NYC: Tolerant of Your Beliefs. Judgmental About Your Shoes.” “If You Don’t Like Gay Marriage, Don’t Get Gay Married”).

JewBelong’s virtual Seder will premiere at 7:00 pm ET on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 and be available for the rest of Passover.

The JewBelong Seder is open to the public.

Assets can be found here: http://bit.ly/jewbelong

Include “How Long Should The Seder Be?” https://youtu.be/FuIsXh83VvY

Include “Drunk Elijah” https://youtu.be/EqX7ac3Y5u4

Media Contact

Jamie Roberts, For The Win Media, +1 917-334-4130, jamie@forthewin.media

SOURCE JewBelong

