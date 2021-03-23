The Simonetta Lein Show Releases Entrepreneurs Panel #5, “How Can You find Your Passion?” on SLTV

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by celebrity tv host and top woman influencer Simonetta Lein. This Simonetta Lein Show, along with its premiere of Season Two, has launched a series of panel interview episodes, showcasing local to international entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists, looking to share their industry insights and experiences. This will be the release of the show’s 5th panel interview episode, with the topic, “How Can You Find Your Passion?”

Here is a list of our incredible talented and successful panelists for the show:

William Goodall is a young entrepreneur with a passion for natural medicine and technology. He went to school for biomedical engineering at Arizona State University only for one year before dropping out to pursue his online businesses. From there he bounced around from one idea to the next, trying to sell various products online, before landing where he is now as the director of Bay Smokes. William has unique marketing techniques which have brought him much success very early on in his career. At this time he has already scaled the company to a multi-million dollar brand and Bay Smokes is on track to take over a large share of the emerging cannabis market in the United States.

Before entering the Hemp/Nutraceutical fields, William found success running e-commerce stores and marketing through social media. These skills gave him a knowledge base that provides him with a critical understanding of consumer psychology, branding, marketing, and customer relationships. He shared, “I’m always interested in networking with passionate individuals who are looking to change the world through their work. Don’t hesitate to reach out, everything in life is just one question away.”

William has significant accomplishments in the Hemp supply chain space and is happy to make connections to qualified extractors and farmers. He stated, “Quality is a priority in pushing this industry forward.”

Along with William, we welcome Katiana Kay. Katiana is a rising model who gained popularity from her content on social media, where she has gained avid followings across the board, from Youtube to Tik Tok. Katiana is passionate about helping others and pursuing the growth of her e-commerce businesses, Bay Smokes,a brand that looks to bring plants and love to everyone, which she works on with William. She is most recognized for her bubbly personality in her video content and is very active across all her platforms. Katiana’s goal is to heal, inspire, and promote positive change! She always hopes to promote self-love and body-positivity. Welcome Katiana!

Susana is a fashion and beauty lifestyle influencer as well as a brand ambassador such as Shien, with a largely growing social media platform and fanbase. Today Susana is a prominent advocate for FDA laws and restrictions for safe surgical procedures, especially those of breast augmentations, having survived her own instance of doctors withholding information from her after surgery, ultimately causing her to endure severe illness for years. Susana later began to research for herself, the truth behind the neurotoxins in many silicone implants and the dangers they impose on us. While she always advocates for people to do what they want with their bodies, she cares the most about health, safety and full disclosure to patients.

Oksana Grigorieva is a renowned singer/songwriter and pianist best known for her outstanding repertoire of musical compositions that have been heralded by fans and the industry at large. Oksana was discovered by Grammy award winning music icon, David Foster. Her collaboration with Josh Groban, “un Día Llegara” was released on Groban’s album, “Awake.” As her momentum continued, she released her album, “Beautiful Heartache,” featuring top musical personnel including drummer Matt Chamberlain (Tori Amos, Pearl Jam), bassist Paul Bushnell (Ednaswap, Faith Hill/Tim McGraw), and guitarist Lyle Workman (Sting, Beck) to name a few. This year Oksana is getting ready for another release of two brand new singles “Lemonade” and “ Thunder” she collaborated on with very talented and renown producers and writers Monroe and Dave Berg.

Currently Oksana is working on her dream project Never Be Basic. “Never Be Basic” is an inspirational and empowering campaign, as well as the brand for her music and podcast. Under the campaign, Oksana is working on two different collections of clothing inspired by the chakras and spirituality. A portion of the proceeds will go to charities to help children and teens. In her own words Oksana says, “I believe we must never let anyone make us feel less than what we are because we are Magical, we are Not Basic.” Never Be Basic” is an inspirational, empowering campaign designed to help to liberate us from what does not serve us any longer and to make us remember how divine we are.

Gabriela Gonzalez is a Mexican designer and fashion icon. She’s been the cover of international magazines and has been featured twice in Vogue magazine. Her love for animals led her to be an equestrian champion.

She made a fabulous debut alongside British designer Julien Macdonald, who worked for afamed houses of Givenchy and Chanel under the wing of Legend Karl Lagerfeld. Their brand “Julien x Gabriela” has taken over the most important runways around the world, having top celebrities like Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Camila Cabello amongst others. Gaby is the first Latin American designer to close a runway during London fashion week.

Gabriela shares, “Fashion is everything to me and it’s everywhere. It is in each and every one of the pieces we wear, even those we believe are not important, it’s in the way we present ourselves to the world, the way we express our personality, our culture, our taste. Fashion is alive in the creation of new buildings, in architecture, in the life we see in the streets every day. Clothes and accessories have been present in humankind since the beginning of time and in every culture around the globe.”

Devorah Neiger is an avid reader of parenting books which she summarizes on her Instagram account and on her blog, perfectionistmom.com. When she first became pregnant, she was overwhelmed by the number of parenting books out there and all the different parenting philosophies. It was impossible to read all of them so that she could figure out what’s best for her and her child. So she decided to read all of them over time and summarize them for other mothers and prospective mothers facing a similar dilemma. Devorah actively engages with her 9,000 followers and tries to help them while simultaneously trying to better herself as a mother.

Devorah is also passionate about helping those less fortunate, especially women who are incarcerated or suffering from addiction. In fact, she is the co-founder of Rides To Recovery, a pilot program that gives rides to people who were recently released from prison so that they could tend to their recovery and their families. The program is run by Sheriff Karl Leonard of Chesterfield County and by victims advocate @ryanjhampton. When Devorah is not trying to get her children to eat, she enjoys watching Real Housewives and spending time with her husband.

Victor Garibay is a well-known Entrepreneur. He was born on August 10, 1989, he started his career in real estate and then ventured out as an entrepreneur. Investing in start-ups, participating in social media, which would finally lead him to entertainment. Garibay has been a partner and collaborator in the TV and film ventures of Executive Produce. Garibay has collaborated on numerous comedy skits, music videos for influencers, and music videos for artists.

After having an Entertainment background for a while, he decided to take one step ahead in the field. Victor started his very own News website, named GoldscopeFeed. Victor’s vision behind this site is to cover all the recent things happening around and keeping people updated with the news. The news site will cover all types of news, breaking news, and original stories of all types to its audiences. Victor’s mission behind GoldscopeFeed is simple, he wants to educate more and more people and always promote positivity around.

