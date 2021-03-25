La Neta Cocina y Lounge – Opening this Summer in Las Vegas

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is opening in Downtown Summerlin® this summer! La Neta Cocina, an elevated escape inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Mexico with a modern approach offering a consciously constructed menu. Created and designed by hospitality connoisseur Ryan Labbe, La Neta will debut an alluring dining experience amid a spacious indoor garden as well as an intimate cocktail lounge serving the finest hand-shaken margaritas, rare tequilas and mezcals amidst a full bar.

Step into La Neta, the lavish 5,336 square foot contemporary space meticulously constructed with superior attention to detail highlighting natural elements with warm and earthy tones. The sprawling space is adorned with stained glass murals and exposed brick walls accented by wooden beams in vaulted ceilings and an array of chandeliers that set the scene for a provocative ambiance. The main dining room welcomes nature into the dining experience in the form of a living tree that invites guests for an evening of cocktails and conversation under the stars. The lounge at La Neta takes center stage presenting dinner-goers with a living wall art installation outfitted with lush greenery.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge Rendering (CREDIT: 81/82 Group)

Helmed by Chef Israel Castro, La Neta will offer its modern take on the traditional cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients incorporating bold Mexican flavors with an array of options for every palate. The shared-plate concept will offer dishes such as their Cochinita Pibil, braised and slow-roasted pork garnished with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble. The highly favored Taquero Mucho, will surely be the ultimate taco party offering a vast selection of fine meats including chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom and panela cheese. Chef Castro will present his rendition of the iconic Spanish rice dish, Paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters and fish topped with white wine lemon butter. Other menu highlights include a Chicken Relleno, a stuffed chicken with arroz verde and poblano cream and a savory Roasted Acorn Squash served with sauteed seasonal veggies, garlic, and spritz with a herb vinaigrette.

La Neta’s masterful cocktail initiative will have you sipping on specialty tequilas and rare mezcals along with their bountiful sips that include the Margarita De La Casa served with blanco tequila and El Jefe Carajillo boasting with spiced rum and horchata foam. Other playful cocktails include the vodka-based Birds of a Feather and Como La Flor with gin and elderflower.

“Tourists and locals are two completely different markets,” says 81/82 Founder Ryan Labbe. “We are bridging the gap and providing a unique dining experience with the glitz of the strip in the heart of downtown Summerlin.”

La Neta Cocina Y Lounge will be located on Oval Park Drive at Downtown Summerlin®, across from Las Vegas Ballpark®. For more information please visit https://lanetacocina.com/.

About 81/82

81/82 Group founded by hospitality connoisseur Ryan Labbe, is a collaboration of talented hospitality professionals who have shaped the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2012. He began his career as a consultant working for hospitality pioneers such as The Light Group, Wynn, Hakkasan, and Drais curating and marketing events for a variety of different venues. The company has become pivotal in the development of the Las Vegas entertainment world. The customer experience has always been the number one priority with attention to detail in service, menu offering, and design choice with the guest in mind. The debut of 81/82’s collaborative efforts resulted in the creative partnership with Clique Hospitality resulting in 7 venues with partners such as The Cosmopolitan, The Palms, and Pendry San Diego. The company’s burgeoning success and following has spawned the debut of their first stand-alone restaurant and lounge, Mas Por Favor, and now with La Neta set to debut in early Summer.

About Downtown Summerlin®

Downtown Summerlin is part of a planned urban center, serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. It includes retail, entertainment, office, hotel and multi-family residential elements, all designed to create a vibrant, walkable urban core within the award-winning 22,500-acre Summerlin® master-planned community. Downtown Summerlin totals nearly 400 acres and features more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment with pedestrian thoroughfares and dynamic storefronts. The first phase of development opened to the public in October 2014. Today, Downtown Summerlin is also home to City National Arena, practice facility for the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Ballpark®, a 10,000-capacity minor league baseball stadium. Downtown Summerlin boasts two Class-A office towers that encompass a combined 380,000 square feet in the heart of the retail epicenter with future expansions planned. In addition to Downtown Summerlin’s two luxury multi-family developments, Constellation and Tanager, more than 4,000 attached residences are planned at Downtown Summerlin providing an inclusive community with an abundance of residential, optimal office space and connected walkability within the master plan creating an ideal destination unlike anything else. Additional information can be found at www.summerlin.com.