THE VENETIAN RESORT’S SIGNATURE RESTAURANT COLLECTION CELEBRATES EASTER WITH SPECIAL HOLIDAY MENU

LAS VEGAS – Spring has sprung at The Venetian Resort, and several of the eateries in its Signature Restaurant Collection are celebrating with special holiday menus for loved ones around the table this Easter. Flavors and cuisines from around the world will put a tasty spin on Easter brunch favorites, dinner specialty items, delectable desserts, cocktails and more from Bouchon by Chef Thomas Keller, celebrity chef Lorena Garcia’s CHICA, , Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano , Yardbird Southern Table & Kitchen, and the all-new BRERA osteria.

Boucho

Bouchon by world-renowned chef Thomas Keller offers a modern take on French cuisine. On Easter Sunday, Bouchon’s menu will feature standout favorites like the Poulet et des Gaufres, an elevated take on sweet and savory chicken with waffles; Benedicte au Crabe, a benedict dish with jumbo lump crab; seafood offerings including fresh oysters, shrimp, lobster, mussels, caviar; a variety of champagne, and much more.

BRERA osteria

One of the newest additions to The Venetian’s Signature Restaurant Collection, BRERA osteria marks a new chapter in Italian cuisine on the Las Vegas Strip with homemade pastas, wood oven-baked breads, cured meats, olive oils, and mouthwatering mozzarella. On April 4, guests can enjoy a special brunch menu that includes an Easter Pizza with mozzarella, guanciale, n’duja sausage, and a sunny side up egg; Potato Cakes with house cured salmon, dill crème cheese, red onions and capers; a wow-worthy Passion Fruit Cheesecake; and Mary’s Garden, a riff on Bloody Mary made with garden-infused vodka, tomato water, house spices, Worcestershire, and topped with a charcuterie skewer.

CHICA

Led by Lorena Garcia, the first Latina chef on the Las Vegas Strip, CHICA delivers a robust menu featuring the diverse and vibrant flavors of Latin American cuisine. Available April 2-4, CHICA’s menus will feature specialty additions including:

Brunch: Huevos a la Cubana, $23

Dinner: Lamb Carnitas for Two, $105

Dessert: Pina Colada Carrot Cake, $13

Beverages:

Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rose – $95 (Half-bottle)

Belle Année Dry Rosé -$35

Mimosa for the Table – $35

Bottle of bubbles with choice of fresh pressed juice mixers

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano features a menu filled with North Italian dishes that will transport your tastebuds to a bustling Italian village. Matteo’s Easter Brunch menu features regionally inspired items such as Crespella, fluffy crepes filled and topped with seasonal fruit, whipped cream and powdered sugar; Granchio all Benedetta, a tasty take on eggs benedict made with blue crab cakes, quail egg, and hollandaise sauce; Casonzei, pork and veal-filled ravioli made with pancetta, sage brown butter and Reggiano; and a Bellini Bar.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Serving up Southern comfort with a modern twist, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar specializes in shared plates, craft cocktails, and critically acclaimed fried chicken. This Easter, Yardbird will boast special menus for dining-in and to-go enjoyment on April 2-4.

Dine-In

Appetizers: Baby Gem Salad or Baked Rigatoni Entrées: Rack of Lamb or Grilled Baby Branzino Dessert: Hummingbird Cake Beverages



Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rose – $95 (Half-bottle) Belle Année Dry Rosé -$35 Mimosa for the Table – $35



Bottle of bubbles with choice of fresh pressed juice mixers



To-Go

Bunny Brunch Bash – $78:



Yardbird’s signature 27-hour brined fried chicken, savory cheddar cheese waffles, bourbon maple syrup, housemade bacon, potato hash, scrambled eggs, and buttermilk biscuits & gravy

Mimosas To-Go – $35



Bottle of sparkling wine and fresh squeezed orange juice

Yardbird Cinnamon Roll – $16



Bourbon salted caramel, cream cheese frosting

Photos courtesy The Venetian