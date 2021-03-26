An Italian Easter at Home

Recipes from Italy for Easter

Here is something you can enjoy even though travel to Italy is still not possible. The chefs of Rome’s hospitality group Bettoja Hotels are sharing some of their authentic dishes for a delightful and flavorful Easter menu. The chefs have handpicked their favorites in the hopes to bring the Bettoja hospitality into your homes. Please see complete recipes below and images available. There are also a few vegetarian dishes available.

Lamb Chops

Chef Renzo Di Filippo, Massimo d’Azeglio Restaurant, Hotel Massimo d’Azeglio



Ingredients (four people)

*12 small ribs

*Two eggs

*1 cup of breadcrumbs

*1 ½ tablespoons of parsley

*3 tbsp of thyme*3 tbsp of rosemary

*3 tbsp of oregano



For Caponata:

*1 cup onion

*1 1/7 cups courgette (zucchini)

* 1/3 cups of red peppers

*3 cups of eggplant

*4/5 cups of tomato

*2 ½ cups of olive oil



Take three lamb chops, tenderize the meat and then dip each slice into the beaten eggs. Prepare the breadcrumbs adding parsley, oregano, rosemary and thyme, and breading the chops before frying them in olive oil until golden brown. Heat the oil in a pan over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the lamb and cook until nicely browned on both sides and cooked to your liking.

Lamb Chops

Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan over medium heat and then prepare the caponata adding in the pan aubergines, zucchini, peppers, onions and cherry tomatoes. Transfer the lamb to plates with the caponata and serve.

Roof Garden – Hotel Mediterraneo

Chef Antonio Vitale, Roof Garden Restaurant, Hotel Mediterraneo

Ingredients

Pastry

· 2 ½ cups flour

· 1¼ cups butter

· 1¼ cups sugar

· 1 pinch of salt

Filling

· 3 cups ricotta, preferably sheep’s milk, forced through a sieve

· 2¼ cups sugar

· 6 eggs, separated

· 2½ cups cooked wheat (available from Italian specialty food stores in Manhattan or by mail order)

· Zest of 4 lemons, finely minced

· 2½ cups cooked wheat (available from Italian specialty food stores in Manhattan or by mail order)

· 1 tsp orange blossom water

· 1 tsp cinnamon powder

· 1/4 tsp vanilla

· 2 tbsp of Limoncello

· 1 cup mixed candied fruit

Neapolitan Pastiera

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 320°F.

2. Begin by making the pastry. Pour the flour onto the work surface. Make a well in the center and add 1¼ cups of sugar, butter, and salt. Form the dough into a ball, and allow to rest for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator wrapped in transparent food wrap.

3. While the dough is resting, make the filling. Add the ricotta to a large bowl and mix in 2¼ cups sugar. Stir in the 6 egg yolks one at a time. Add the cooked wheat, lemon zest, orange blossom water, cinnamon, vanilla, Limoncello, and candied fruit.

4. Beat the egg whites till they form stiff peaks, and fold into filling.

5. Remove the pastry from the fridge and divide into two parts, one slightly larger than the other. Roll out the larger part into a disc about 3/8 inch thick and 11 inches in diameter. Grease a false-bottom tart pan, and insert the disc in the pan, trimming to remove the excess using your rolling pin.

6. Roll out the remaining dough, and cut into strips about 3/4 inch wide.

7. Pour the filling into the tart pan and smooth with an offset spatula. Top with strips at 90-degree angles to form a lattice crust. Bake for about 80 minutes, or until pastry is golden.

8. Sprinkle the cooled pie with confectioners’ sugar. Serve with whipped cream.

Photo credit: Bettoja Hotels.