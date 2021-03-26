Easter Restaurant Specials and Deals to Order Out or Eat In

To help take the stress out of the spring holiday this year, here are 33 restaurants in the Las Vegas area offering dine-in and takeout deals for Easter curated by RetailMeNot ,

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze is helping guests plan an island-style Easter with family-style Caribbean Bundles To Go, offering choice of entrée served with a side, salad and Cuban bread. Bundles serve up to four people and come fully-cooked for guests to enjoy at home. Entrée selections include Seafood Paella, Grilled Chicken with Cilantro-Crema, Jerk Chicken Wings and Baby Back Ribs. Cocktails are also available to go in select locations.

Looking for a casual and fun Easter lunch or dinner? Bertucci’s can accommodate parties big and small, so join them around the brick oven for your holiday meal! Inspired by traditional family recipes using only the freshest ingredients, they are committed to the craft of authentic Italian cuisine. You’ll find it in their hand-rolled dough, housemade sauces and freshly tossed salads. You’ll experience bold flavors in every pizza, pasta dish and special creation that make the perfect setting for your Easter celebration.

Boston Market has various options for Easter dinner. Choose between Heat and Serve meals or a la carte options for pickup or delivery (orders ahead and pickup April 2 and April 4), featuring turkey or ham, and sides like mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sweet corn and cornbread. Heat and Serve meals are priced at $69.99, $84.99 and $119.99, or choose from various turkey meals for home delivery .

Preorder a family-style Easter meal to-go. Choose between three main options: Dixie Ribs and Shrimper’s Net Catch ($45), Dixie Ribs and Mama Blue’s Southern Charmed Fried Shrimp ($40), Mama’s Southern Fried Chicken and Shrimp ($40), or build your own dinner ($50) with a starter, choice of entrée and choice of side. Each meal comes with two complimentary kid’s meals, a sharable Caesar salad or a chocolate chip cookie sundae.

The Capital Grille is offering a three-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, featuring a Whole Rack of Bone-In Filet, Field Greens Salad, Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes and a freshly prepared Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake. Guests also have the option to elevate their experience with Lobster Tails, Shrimp Cocktail and Lobster Mac ‘N’ Cheese. Each dinner serves 4 to 6 and can be prepared to reheat or ready-to-serve. Pre-order is available with pickup on April 3 or 4. For guests who would prefer to dine out, the restaurant is also serving special brunch selections on Easter Sunday featuring twists on traditional favorites, including Lobster Frittata and Wagyu Strip Steak and Eggs.

Last year, you could order an Easter family meal for four for just $49.99. Choose between a Chicken Picatta or Mahi Wulfe entrée that comes with fresh bread, a Caesar salad, penne pomodoro, sautéed broccoli and two Sogno di Cioccolata desserts. You could also add four New Zeleand lamb chops for $19.99. Let’s see what they do this year!

Choose from one of Carvel’s festive Easter ice cream cakes , including bunny cakes and Easter egg cakes serving from one to 12 people.

This Easter, enjoy Family Bundles from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, featuring scratch-made classics to feed the entire family. Guests can select from entrées like Fall-Off-The-Plate Baby Back Ribs, hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Grilled Salmon or a combination of these guest favorites—all of which include two family-sized sides of their choice and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, starting at $24.99. Guests can complete the meal with a few slices of Classic Cheesecake topped with strawberry purée for $4.99 each. Lastly, add beer, wine or cocktails to go, where permissible, such as Cheddar’s Texas Margarita or Painkiller.

Bring home a hassle-free Easter feast with Heat N’ Serve Meals To-Go available for pickup on April 2 through April 4. Choose from our Heat n’ Serve Feast, which feeds 8-10, or their new Family Dinner, which serves 4-6. All you have to do is heat and serve!

Dickey’s restaurants in all locations will be open on Easter, ready to safely serve guests through dine-in (where available), carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds up to four and includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions. They’re also offering some Spring Specials, like free food delivery on their app, Kids Eat Free Sunday (code KEFOLO), 2 for $24 meat plates, 10% off catering of $100+ (code OFFCATERING) and a $8.80 Anniversary Meal (Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and one side).

Eddie V’s is offering a four-course family-style Easter dinner for takeout, featuring Shrimp Cocktail choice of Herb-Roasted Tenderloin or Chilean Sea Bass, Grilled Asparagus, Three Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes and Bananas Foster Butter Cake. Each dinner serves either 2 or 4 to 6 people and will be chilled and ready for guests to reheat at home. Dinners can be pre-ordered for pickup April 2-4. Additionally, in the dining room, the restaurant is offering a prix fixe brunch menu of elevated favorites such as Lobster Quiche Florentine, King Crab Omelet with Three Citrus Hollandaise and Crispy Chicken White Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit.

Last year, you could celebrate Easter with a family-style brunch spread from Einstein Bros. Bagels. They had a new Nova Lox Add-On Kit (serves four for $19.99), with cold-smoked Nova Lox salmon, red onion, tomato, lemon and capers, to pair with the Hot & Ready Brunch Box (serves up to eight people for $29.99) that comes with bagels, shmear, egg sandwiches, muffins and hash browns. You could also order their Take & Make Bagel Deli Kit (serves six for $29.99), with bagels, turkey, ham and other sandwich makings. The kits were available for takeout by calling your local store or ordering on the company’s mobile app. Hopefully they have the same deals this year!

Order a three-course Easter meal for curbside pickup with your choice on entrée (including options like filet mignon, crab-stuffed shrimp or lobster tail scampi), a salad, two sides and dessert. Menus start at $120 for four and $180 for six people. See the full menu .

Celebrate Easter with a special brunch menu served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., then dinner from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. at all locations. For those looking to celebrate with family at home, Fogo is offering a premium, ready-to-eat Easter Day To-Go package that generously serves six and includes the choice of two fire-roasted meats, decadent sides, salads, pão de queijo (cheesy bread rolls) and cocoa fudge brownies to share. The package is available for delivery and pickup from all Fogo restaurants at any time on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 (pre-order no later than Thursday, April 1).

Choose from a variety of impressive entrées —including our Standing Rib Roast, Rack of Lamb and Spiral Sliced Honey Ham. We also offer a range of traditional and unique ready-made sides , plus recipes that are sure to become staples. They also offer basket-stuffers to dessert table must-haves, our Easter sweets, treats and gifts are sure to delight kids of all ages. Don’t forget to decorate your home and table with some of our freshest spring blooms!

From April 1-4, Gordon Biersch is making Easter a hoppenin’ holiday with Adult Easter Baskets! Guests can order from these to-go options:

Adult Easter Party Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and one growler of beer for $75.

– Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and one growler of beer for $75. Couples Adult Easter Basket – Choice of a starter or dessert, choice of two entrées and two Twistee Cans for $40.

– Choice of a starter or dessert, choice of two entrées and two Twistee Cans for $40. Family Easter Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and choice of dessert for $70.

Let’s not forget Honey Baked Ham! The company is offering Easter dishes available for delivery through Uber Eats and Door Dash, along with curbside pickup. Choose ham or turkey for your main, along with sides like green bean casserole and loaded smashed potatoes, and desserts.

Pre-Order Easter party trays , Seafood Boil Packs or Family Meals To-Go available for pick up curbside or delivered straight to your door. They Family Meals come with salad, broccoli and your choice of french fries or mashed potatoes. Meals include chicken tenders, grilled herb chicken, fish & chips, sirloin or crab.

Celebrate Easter at Kona Grill with delicious dine-in (brunch and dinner) and takeout and delivery offerings. On April 4, guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy a Honey Ham Brunch for $20, an Easter Ham Dinner available all day for $30, Lobster Potstickers (dinner only) for $19, Mix N’ Match Mimosa Specials, and Carrot Cake for $15. For those looking for takeout and delivery options, Kona Grill is offering an Easter Ham Dinner for Two and Lobster Potstickers.

Pre-order your Easter Heat & Serve Feast today! Choose from turkey or ham, accompanied by traditional sides and a whole pie. It feeds 1, 4, or 8 people.

This year, Morton’s is offering a to-go Easter dinner for four ($159) featuring a choice of starter, a hog ham entrée, choice of side and dessert. They also have a dine-in four-course menu and an al la carte menu.

Ledo Pizza will be offering its Family Feast Deal this Easter weekend! Beginning March 30, guests can order an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad and six Jumbo Wings for $34.99.

From April 2-4, Logan’s Roadhouse is offering Easter Weekend Ultimate Feasts for friends and family to enjoy! The Real American Roadhouse is bringing back its $99.99 four-pound Prime Rib Special with Au Jus and Horseradish sauce as a protein option for their Easter takeout bundles. Logan’s Easter Weekend Ultimate Feasts are available to preorder hot-and-ready or for take-and-bake beginning Wednesday, March 17 through Saturday, April 3. They must be ordered 24 hours in advance. They’re available to order through pickup (online ordering) and catering (EZ Cater).

All 16 Ocean Prime locations will be open on Easter Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Easter brunch menu (dine-in only) and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring each location’s dinner menu for dine-in or carryout. An Easter Elegance at Home menu (serves 4-6) is being offered for carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter.

This Easter, celebrate with abundant Italian classics from Olive Garden made convenient with Family-Style Meals to go. Choose from their Signature Classics, lunch sized favorites starting at $7.99, $5 take home entrees and catering options. Make your meal complete by adding a bottle of wine, starting at $15, available to go where permissible.

Perry’s has several options for a Rare and Well Done experience this Easter Sunday, including dine-in and to-go specials, as well as the full dinner menu. On Easter, April 4, Perry’s will feature off-the-menu brunch-inspired items, such as Eight-Ounce Filet Creole Benedict ($44), Crab Cake Benedict ($38), Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and Brandy Milk Punch. For those wanting to celebrate Easter at home, Perry’s Easter Feast for Four To-Go will be available from April 2-4. Guests can choose one entrée, a family portion of soup or salad and four personal half-loaves of homemade bread. For a $7 upcharge each, guests can add on an individual dessert. Perry’s Three-Course Sunday Supper is also available for dine-in and to-go on Easter Sunday and every Sunday.

From April 1-4, Rock Bottom guests can join in on the holiday fun with Adult Easter Baskets! Guests can order from these to-go options:

Adult Easter Party Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and one growler of beer for $75.

– Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and one growler of beer for $75. Couples Adult Easter Basket – Choice of a starter or dessert, choice of two entrées and two Twistee Cans for $40.

– Choice of a starter or dessert, choice of two entrées and two Twistee Cans for $40. Family Easter Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and choice of dessert for $70.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill will be serving up authentic and innovative Italian dishes on Sunday, April 4 at all locations nationwide. From classic dishes like Chicken Parmesan to iconic fan favorites like Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti, Marconi Grill has something that everyone love. You can enjoy Macaroni Grill with takeout and delivery of its entire menu, as well as to the iconic Feast for Five for $25.

Celebrate Easter with a special at-home feast for four ($180). The Easter celebration feast features a choice of salad (Caesar or Steak House Salad), Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach and Cheesecake. Preorders for the to-go Easter feast started on March 1 and run throughout the month of March, and guests can call their local Ruth’s Chris to place an order for pickup on April 4. Guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy the regular menu and Spring Featured Items like a Tomahawk for two.

Seasons 52 is serving an Easter Green Box To Go, featuring three courses of freshly prepared favorites including choice of Glazed Spiral Ham, Whole Side of Cedar Plank Roasted Salmon or Wood-Grilled Beef Tenderloin, plus salad, roasted green beans, choice of an additional side and Mini Indulgence desserts. Each dinner serves either 2 or 4 to 6 people and will be chilled and ready for guests to warm at home. Seasons 52 will also offer an Easter Brunch in the dining room, with selections such as Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits.

On April 4, guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy King Crab Deviled Eggs for $29 and Roasted Rack of Lamb for $69 (all day), Ham, Egg and Truffle Fries for $29 (brunch only) and Honey Citrus Glazed Ham, featuring grilled giant shrimp, almond green beans, pickled mustard seeds, brussels sprouts coleslaw and parmesan mashed potatoes (dinner only). For those looking for takeout and delivery options, STK is offering a Honey Citrus Glazed Ham for Two (almond green beans, brussels sprouts coleslaw, parmesan crusted mashed potatoes) for $85 (single serving $45) and Rocky Road Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Yummy!

The American steakhouse brand will be open on Sunday, April 4 for lunch and dinner, and those celebrating from home can take advantage of Sullivan’s delivery and takeout menu, which will be available alongside the fan favorite Fare For Five. For only $100, guests can choose from of salad, two side dishes, and two signature Proteins – such as Burger Sliders (5 sliders), Sliced Filet (16oz), Sliced Ribeye (24oz), Chicken Breast (24oz), Grilled Salmon (20oz), or Five Crab Cakes (4oz).

Taco John’s fans can get ready for a hoppy holiday because participating locations are giving away a free $2 Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco to guests who order a regular priced, any sized Pepsi product and redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App! Those who already have the App will see the coupon in their Offers tab.

Much Thanks to RetailMeNot for this compilation