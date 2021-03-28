L’Auberge Del Mar Offers 50% off Best Available Rates

L’Auberge Del Mar, the picturesque Southern California beach resort nestled in the heart of Del Mar, is welcoming guests with to its iconic coastal property after a year of historic hardships and many missed special milestones. In the spirit of reemerging and reconnecting, the resort will offer guests 50% off its Best Available Rates on stays Sunday through Thursday until April 30, 2021 when booking direct using the promo code FAM21.

“Our hope with this offer is to provide guests with a much needed escape to destress and connect,” said Robert Gregson, general manager for L’Auberge Del Mar. “There’s no better place to do so, with the resort’s intimate coastal setting evoking relaxed luxury and our team’s dedication to the highest of health and safety standards.”

L’Auberge Del Mar, affectionately referred to by guests as their “dream home by the sea,” offers a resort experience reminiscent of a private seaside estate, with majestic views overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The resort is currently re-imagining the property with a multi-million-dollar transformation that will catapult the hotel to a new level of luxury and sophistication, making the “We are Family” package the perfect opportunity for a sneak peak of what is to come.

The complete list of the resort’s safety measures can be found here: Stay Safe, Start Living.

About L’Auberge Del Mar

Located in the heart of the coastal Southern California village Del Mar, L’Auberge Del Mar, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, overlooks the Pacific Ocean offering a resort experience reminiscent of a private seaside estate. This intimate hotel presents 121 recently refurbished guest rooms and suites, refreshing dining options, a full service beach house-style 5,000-square-foot spa, a private path for easy beach access, tennis courts, a 24-hour fitness center and a peaceful pool area with leisure and whirlpools. An array of dining and drink selections includes Coastline for ocean view al fresco dining, L’Auberge Del Mar’s Living Room for handcrafted cocktails and tasty appetizers and the lively poolside Bleu Bar for libations and nibbles. For more information, please visit www.laubergedelmar.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.