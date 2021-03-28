Rembrandt Chamber Musicians Spring Concert “Celebrate Spring”

Concert to Feature Chamber Music That Looks to Brighter Days Ahead

The next concert in Rembrandt Chamber Musicians’ 2020–2021 season will again be virtual, as Chicago’s premiere ensemble focusing on classical chamber music and adventurous new works presents Celebrate Spring ­­­­­­­­­­­on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm, from the stage of Evanston’s Nichols Concert Hall.

Poster

The concert marks RCM’s return to Nichols for the first time in over a year, with a program that includes a varied, challenging and delightful range of chamber pieces, with RCM musicians Sandra and Bob Morgan, John Macfarlane, and Calum Cook joining guest pianist, Victor Asuncion to perform duos and trios that revel in hope for brighter days ahead:

Frank BRIDGE: Four Pieces for Cello and Piano

Émile PALADILHE: Solo pour Hautbois et Piano

C.P.E. BACH: Flute Sonata in G Major, Wq. 133, “Hamburger”

J. H. FIOCCO: Arioso for Oboe and Piano

BEETHOVEN: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, “Spring”

Adrien Francois SERVAIS & Joseph GHYS: Variations Brillantes sur God Save the King, Op. 38

PHOTOS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST | CALENDAR LISTINGS BELOW

# # #

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in 1990 in Chicago, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians perpetuates classical chamber music as an accessible, engaging, and deeply personal living art form by presenting world-class performances of well-known masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the

present; by collaborating with renowned guest artists; by commissioning living composers to create new musical works; and by supporting young musicians through its annual high school chamber music competition and educational outreach. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians features principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and plays with guest artists from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and other notable orchestras and ensembles nationwide. For more information,

Celebrate Spring

Sun., April 25 | 3:00 pm | Virtual

Join Rembrandt for a delightful bouquet of chamber music that celebrates the joy of music and the hope for brighter days head.

Frank BRIDGE: Four Pieces for Cello and Piano

Émile PALADILHE: Solo pour Hautbois et Piano

C.P.E. BACH: Flute Sonata in G Major, Wq. 133, “Hamburger”

J. H. FIOCCO: Arioso for Oboe and Piano

BEETHOVEN: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, “Spring”

Adrien Francois SERVAIS & Joseph GHYS: Variations Brillantes sur God Save the King, Op. 38

Émile PALADILHE

New Directions

Sun., June 6 | 3:00 pm | Virtual

Celebrate an ebullient season finale featuring works by Mozart, Brahms, and the rescheduled world premiere of Stacy Garrop’s Chiaroscuro.

Mozart: Quartet in C Major, K.Anh.171/285b for flute and strings

Mozart: Divertimento in D Major, K.251 for oboe, 2 horns, and string quartet

Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, op. 88

Stacy Garrop: Chiaroscuro

Tickets for an online experience are $19. Get tickets or call 872-395-1754. All ticket holders will have access to the performance for two weeks and will receive a link and password on the day of the concert.

Photos: Courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Musicians