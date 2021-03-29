DESTINATION CENTRAL VIETNAM – ALL ABOARD THE VIETAGE LUXURY TRAIN CARRIAGE

Vietage Train Exterior. Photo Courtesy of Vietage

Central Vietnam’s Vietage railway experience combines classic old-world charm and first-class service, with modern and simply luxurious amenities. Launched in July of 2020 by Minor Hotels and Resort Group, the Vietage train departs each morning from Da Nang Railway Station, travels 318 kilometers to Dieu Tri Railway Station in Quy Nhon and makes the return journey back to Da Nang in the late afternoon. Showcasing picturesque regional landscapes including charming local villages, lush mountain vistas, sprawling rice paddy fields and the shimmering Central Vietnamese coastline, the six hour train ride will enchant you with the stunning rural and historical sites that only Vietnam has to offer.

Vietage Train interior. Photo Courtesy of Vietage

Upon arrival at either train station, a Vietage concierge will greet you, gather your personal belongings and escort you to your private cabin within the six booth, twelve-person capacity train carriage. Each intimate enclosure features two generously sized seats, with table in between, and a chicly designed caned rattan partition for privacy. Once settled into your seat, and logged into the train’s complementary WIFI, a Vietage host will warmly kindly greet you, and offer a mimosa or glass of prosecco, a café latte or cà phê sữa đá: the traditional Vietnamese iced coffee sweetened with condensed milk, along with an assortment of freshly baked pastries. The amenity basket under your seat includes a blanket and pillow, and once settled in, have a look at the provided “Discovery Book”, which provides information for your remarkable journey to come.

Photo Courtesy of Vietage

Once you’ve booked your trip, and prior to departure, you will be emailed a menu of choices for your onboard three-course meal, masterfully crafted by Anantara Hotels’ award winning chefs. Quy Nhon Seafood Salad with Green Papaya, Carrot & Mint, served with Sweet & Sour Fish Sauce as a starter, Salmon filet with Charred Asparagus & Micro Herbs with Lemongrass & Roasted Chilli Beurre Blanc for the main and Passion Fruit Tart with Dragon Fruit Compote & Meringue for desert is just a sampling of the Vietage Train’s delicious menu offerings. And, if traveling with the kids, you may pre-arrange a train-themed children’s menu that will keep even the pickiest eater happy and well fed. They also offer a substantial selection of bottomless wines and bubbles, beers, soft drinks, juices, teas and coffees throughout your journey, and for an additional surcharge, à la carte premium wines and champagnes are available to pair with a local farmed caviar service or an ample cheese platter served with honey, olives and crusty freshly baked baguette. Drinks can be served within the privacy of your cabin, or as you socialize with your friends and fellow passengers at the onboard cocktail lounge.

Anantara Resort Hoi An Pool View. Photo Courtesy of Anantara Resorts

The Vietage Train is available for individual ticket bookings or the entire carriage may be reserved for your friends and family. If you wish to extend your journey into a mini-vacation, bookend it with stays at both the Anantara Hoi An and Anantara Quy Nhon Resorts. The Anantara Hoi An is a stunning boutique style river front resort, just minutes from Hoi An’s historic “Old Town”. It features ninety-four rooms and suites with split level living areas and large bathrooms inclusive of every amenity, lush grounds, a heated swimming pool, and spectacular views of Hoi An’s famed lantern boats floating down the river. The Anantara Quy Nhon is an all-villa ocean front resort, featuring a private plunge pool and beach, an on call 24-7 assigned personal valet, water sports and activities, five-star dining and a cliff side jungle spa with unique treatments that are not to be missed.

Anantara Quy Nhon Ocean Front Villa with Private Plunge Pool – Photo Courtesy of Anantara Resorts

The one-way seat reservation price for the Vietage Train is $225, including tax and service, and can be booked at www.thevietagetrain.com or by contacting them by phone: +84 (0) 256 3686 168 or by Email:

vietage@thevietagetrain.com. To book a fully curated vacation package, inclusive of flights and train reservations, private car transfers, Anantara Resort stays and regional tours, contact Luxperia at letsgo@luxperia.com.