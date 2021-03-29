Mark Stephen Pooler “Step Into Your Brilliance” by “The Global Profile Builder”

In a unicorn marathon of inspiration and passion, Mark Stephen Pooler is a modern day prophet and visionary. A professional speaker, best-selling author, Editor In Chief of MSP News Global, television host, influencer, and PR expert, Mark overseas MSP News Global’s media business as well as it’s intersection with global business leaders. As the founder of the TMSP Agency, Pooler helps high-profile entrepreneurs share their stories through the use of PR and digital media to become globally known.



However, Mark Stephen Pooler’s life began as a germ of something frozen, locked like a crystal in a splinter of black ice. Humanity is fragile and a barrage of bullying due to his sexuality caused him to drop out of school at age 15 and eventually turn to drugs and addiction. After a brush with death, Pooler found the courage to vanquish his demons and re-invent his entire life emerging stronger than ever and determined to help others.

Pooler has also wrote several best-selling books, is a celebrity influencer and a keynote speaker. A true Renaissance man, Pooler didn’t let his dream get in the way of action.

In an intimate conversation with Mark he explained his business endeavors, confessed the story of his past and spoke of his love and faith in the law of attraction….

Mark, explain exactly the array of things you do in the business world?

I’m very passionate in everything I do in media and PR, so I do a lot of expert positioned radio interviews. I have a new radio show and I have a publishing platform as well. That’s what I do. I expert position my clients about their success and help get them exposed and gain visibility and build their credibility. I teach them marketing tools through media to help them build trust and to attract clients. So, I do a lot of written credibility articles and expert positioned radio interviews and that what I’m really passionate about.

What type of clientele do you hope to attract?

I work with high profile and high value individuals. I have people in the speaking industry, keynote speakers. I do coaches, real estate investors or real estate agents, and brokers. I have authors as well. I work with a lot of authors, best-selling authors.

Let’s talk about your television show.

The television show is called “Brilliance Business TV” and it’s on the 360 TV Network which goes to all web TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV. It also streams through my website and on all social media as well. What it does is spotlight the clients I work with. I will have them on and do a spotlight interview, talk about their success. Everything I do is centered around business. My radio show is also called “Brilliance in Business.”

What inspired you to orchestrate all of this? You are obviously quite successful, so what spawned this success?

Obviously, I come from a past of bullying about my sexuality and about the way I looked. That happened in school before I even knew my own sexuality. That led to me having really low self-esteem and low self-confidence, so I left school with really bad grades at the age of 15. I started to take drugs at the age of 15. I started with softer drugs like speed, amphetamines and cannabis, and by the age of 21 I was addicted to crack, cocaine and heroin. Backtracking a little bit at the age of 15 I started hairdressing and I did start working for some of the biggest named hairstylists here in the UK like “Celebrity Salons.” That was great because it built my self-confidence and I learned customer service skills. When I was younger, I was drawn to television, acting and a little bit of theater, and that is what I wanted to do when I left school. However, my mom said that it was really expensive to go to drama school and suggested that I just get a real job. So that is why I started hairdressing. So. to answer your question, I feel everything that I am doing now is because I am following my purpose and my passion and what I wanted to do when I was younger, but I didn’t follow it then.

Sometimes when you are younger, you’re not mature or confident enough to fellow your dream.

Yes I agree. Totally! So by the age of 21 I went to have a night out with my friends and tried a new clubbing drug. I was having the time of my life one minute the next minute I woke up in the hospital. I had collapsed and died from drug use. I woke up with bruises all over my arms from the adrenaline being pumped in to me. My chest had been shaved and shock pads had been used on me to get me back to life. So, I decided I was living a bad life and it was going nowhere. I’ve always been a big believer in the law of attraction and the thoughts that you put into your mind is the reality of what you create. One of my friends at the age of 21 gave me a book on the law of attraction and that is how I slowly started to rebuild my life. it was a really slow road to recovery, and it wasn’t till I was age 30 I had had enough of working for other people and making lots of money for them and not making a lot of money for myself, so I set up as a freelance hairstylist. That was the start of my entrepreneurship.

I was then introduced to network marketing. I did network marketing for two years and that was great for me because it opened up the world of personal development and how to build an online business and how to brand. I built a team of 50 and we had 65 countries involved with our business, however I wasn’t really following my passion. So, I decided to leave network marketing and jump in the deep end and become a speaker. This was about five or six years ago. I spoke all over the UK for free, didn’t turn a penny. I was just building my name and getting myself noticed. I launched my first book and then I launched a second book which became a number one best-seller. I spoke on the same stage as Jack Canfield from Canada and then I was introduced to a radio show to be a guest. This was about 2 1/2 years ago and then I became cohost of the radio show and that’s what led me to what I’m doing today in media. So I started off as being a guest on the show, then cohosting, then I started my own radio show while I was publishing lots of articles on other peoples’ platforms and then I launched my own platform MSP New Global last year and it was really, really successful. Then I launched my own television show. So, in a nutshell that’s my story.

That a super inspirational and empowering story. It’s funny that you mention laws of attraction because I myself live my life via “The Secret”, and it always works and never fails.

That’s really strange because The Secret movie and book came out probably over 10 years ago and I was a huge fan. I have the book, the DVDs, which I would watch over and over again and I have interviewed most of the original cast of the movie. I’ve recently published an article for Rhonda Byron. I’ve done lots of media for the original cast of the movie and I have more to come. I feel like I manifested that from being such a big fan of it.

Photo Credits: Mark Stephen Pooler