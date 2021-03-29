MODMO E-BIKES – THE ULTIMATE IN ZERO-EMISSION PERSONAL TRANSPORT VEHICLES

MODMO Saigon+ E-bike with insulated food delivery box MOD accessory

Developed in Ireland, and produced in Vietnam, MODMO was founded by 24-year-old company CEO Jack O’Sullivan whose lifelong passion for bicycles inspired him to design and develop the most technologically advanced, zero-emissions personal transport vehicle ever constructed. MODMO’s flagship model, Saigon+, named after Jack’s current home of Saigon Vietnam, combines sleek and modern design with top-of-the-line core mechanics equating to a state-of-the-art, precision performance e-bike.

MODMO Saigon+ E-bike

Saigon+ core technology features a powerful long-range battery, cleverly hidden within its aluminum frame, and executes up to a 200km ride on a single 4-hour long charge; the custom developed battery is easily removed or charged through the on-frame charging port. The 250-Watt motor gently glides through 5 power levels, and combined with their Enviolo Planetary Gear System, provides a pedal assisted top speed 25km ride through any terrain which is fast, smooth, and purely effortless. Plus, the carbon-reinforced belt system will never rust and requires little to no maintenance.

Integrated LED lights

The Saigon+ Smart digital handlebar displays speed, distance, trip and battery level while simultaneously allowing the user to stay connected through Bluetooth and 4G technology. Built in GPS grants theft prevention and owner security, accessible through the MODMO app. The software is designed to set up a 5-meter perimeter between your phone and your bike, and if the bike is moved outside the set boundary, it will send you a notification through the MODMO IOS or Android based app so that you may track your bike’s exact location. As safety is key, bright LED lights are integrated at the front, the rear, within the MODMO proprietary handlebar ends and seatpost ensuring that you are clearly visible at night to both ongoing and backside traffic and the hydraulic breaks allow for a fluid slowing of speed. One of the most convenient and unique features of the bike are the interchangeable and custom developed front and back loading range of MOD accessories including a child seat, a basket, a pannier, wooden boxes and an insulated food delivery box. They each clip onto the bike within seconds to add functionality to the vehicle whenever needed, with no tools required.

MODMO Saigon+ size M with Basket MOD accessory

Only currently available in Europe, the MSRP for the Saigon+ is €2,499, and available for pre-order on the MODMO website.