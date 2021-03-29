SDMT Date Night Review – Love Is In The Air

By Kathy Carpenter

Musical Theatre, well sort of … San Diego Musical Theatre is streaming Date Night, through the end of March. It’s a fundraiser for the theatre. Come watch and support. We are almost back to live theatre and all theatres need donations to make it through the dark time. SDMT

Romantic, fun, laughter and great music. Date Night is more of a show than a play. Featuring Emmy Award winner, Carolyn Hennesy. Carolyn enters the Manhattan, a local wine bar, where she is to meet her blind date. Dating you remember that don’t you? As she waits four couples she know circles in and out. Each tell the story of how they met through various plays, and sings a couple of songs. Providing us in essence a concert. The other character coming and going is the bar owner, played by San Diego Musical theatre favorite Robert Townsend.

Carolyn starts off the show with a fanciful ditty about a blind date setting the tone of the show. My favorite songs were “A Wonderful Guy,” from South Pacific, sung by Luke Monday. And from “All Shook up, “Can’t Help Falling In Love,: swung by JD Dumas. Such beautiful love songs. that really put you in the mood for love.

The other couple consisted of Kelly Derouin & David Humphrey, Katie Sapper and Charlie Gange, and Stephen and Eve Jack.

Don’t know about you but I really, really miss Musical theatre. Many theatres have been streaming but mostly two actor dramas. Biography’s representative of today’s social climate. Masterful acting in these power driven character pieces. But no music, light hardheartedness, and fun.

We need music in theatre, Thank you for providing this show.

Springtime love is the air why not make a date with your special someone, support your local theatre, and enjoy a romantic evening at home. Until we can get back to live theatre and dating.

Date Night

San Diego Musical Theatre

Streaming through March 31, 2021