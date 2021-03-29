Top 5 Pricing Models of Web Conferencing Software for your Business

Whatever might be your business, a video conferencing solution connects with your team members and improves productivity.

Notably, in this pandemic situation, work happened collectively because of the web conferencing software.

Interestingly, the use of video calling has increased rapidly for personal and professional purposes.

Photo by Kaleidico on Unsplash

Here are five popular pricing models of web conferencing software for your business to help you choose the right one.

Licensing Fees

Licensing fee model is an affordable option for small-scale businesses that don’t have a budget for a web conferencing suite.

It is an annual pricing model for accessing the software. All you require is a webcam, microphone, and web conferencing software to start the virtual meeting.

Even you can access the software on your mobile provided the internet connection is stable.

This scheme is ideal for employees who work remotely and salespersons who need to talk with clients from anywhere at any time.

Before you subscribe to this plan, ask the vendors about any maintenance or hidden costs.

Photo by Kaleidico on Unsplash

Pay per user

Pay per user is a cloud-based web conferencing pricing model. The costs vary depending on the number of users who use the software.

For example, Some vendors offer a fixed price for, say, $10 per month per user for up to 50 employees.

Irrespective of the number of users attending, there won’t be an additional fee if you follow the pricing conditions accurately.

The best part is that it is cloud-hosted so that you can access it wherever you want.

Remember to check it’s compatibility in your smartphone and other digital devices before preferring this pricing plan.

It is suitable as long as you don’t have additional requirements.

Monthly Plan

A monthly plan is a familiar pricing plan for any software. This pricing model is either self-hosted or cloud-based, depending on the video conferencing company.

The monthly plan has the basic features of the web conferencing software, and you need to pay extra for accessing the additional features.

Luckily, you needn’t allocate a dedicated storage space as it doesn’t involve software installation. Every user is provided with a login id, password, and username to access their account.

Besides, for multiple hosting, you need to pay additionally. Suppose, for hosting a webinar for 100 people; you need to provide the additional cost.

Remember to read the entire terms and conditions of the plan before signing up.

Yearly Subscription

If you’ve got the regular need to host meetings with your remote team, then a yearly subscription is the best choice.

It consists of one hosting plus the approximate number of users.

For instance, an LMS vendor might charge an annual fee of $400 for one hosting room and 50 users collectively.

This plan is customizable depending on the number of users you require and web conferencing needs.

Additionally, a yearly subscription has perks like a high-quality video setup to record and big flat screens to visualize.

As much as it involves the perks, it offers the best quality to the end-users. It is ideal for large companies that have a massive budget for video conferencing.

Free option

If any of these pricing plans, don’t suit your budget, don’t worry; there are many free video conferencing options.

It occupies a few participants or one-on-one level conversations as well.

A free video conferencing software has most of the paid plans’ features; however, if you like to upgrade to the paid versions, the cost is not expensive.

Many people used these options in the pandemic to level up their collaborative works.

The Final Takeaway

Before you take a final call on web conferencing, try to explore possible software services’ features and compare them with your needs. Choose the right one that aligns perfectly with your business model.