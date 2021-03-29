‘Wrath of Man’ Starring Jason Statham in Theaters on May 7

A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.
Wrath of Man, directed by Guy Ritchie, will be released in theaters on May 7, 2021. The film is rated ‘R’ for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.
LAS VEGAS– In accordance with revised state guidelines, MGM Resorts will return two shows to the stage on February 19th while Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Thunder From Down Under, already welcoming guests, will adjust […]
Be the first to comment