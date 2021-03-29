X Wine Railroad Relaunches May 9 for LA to Santa Barbara Tasting Trips

Celebrate this Mother’s Day aboard X Wine Railroad on a curated wine tasting excursion from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara Wine Country. Tickets for the May 9 “Meet the Winemaker” small group getaway are $399 per person and include tour and tasting at two select wineries, vineyard-style lunch, round-trip transportation from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, drinks and snacks on board plus free time to explore Los Olivos. Tickets are on sale now and available at xwinerailroad.com – space is limited.

A special Business Class car has been reserved aboard the Pacific Surfliner exclusively for X Wine Railroad guests. The train will depart from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles at 9:11 a.m. and return to the depot that evening at 9:48 p.m. The experience includes:

Round-trip, Business Class transportation from L.A.’s Union Station to downtown Santa Barbara and includes complimentary glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage and light snacks

Private shuttle from Santa Barbara train depot to the Los Olivos area

Tour and guided tasting at two wineries

Boxed Vineyard-style Lunch

Free time to explore tasting rooms and shops in Los Olivos

Private shuttle from Los Olivos to Santa Barbara train depot

Limited to 60 Guests (group will be divided into 4 smaller groups for lunch and tastings)

Upon arrival to Santa Barbara, guests will be whisked away aboard a fleet of Mercedes Sprinter Vans to the Wine Country where each group of 15 will tour and enjoy a guided tasting at two wineries along with lunch. In the afternoon, guests will be taken to Los Olivos where they’ll have time to explore additional tasting rooms, breweries and shops.

Tickets for X Wine Railroad’s Mother’s Day tasting trip to Santa Barbara Wine Country are on sale now at www.xwinerailroad.com. Guests must be 21 and older to attend. Parking at Union Station is not included. The Mother’s Day tasting trip will happen rain or shine – no refunds will be given. Itinerary is subject to change.

X Wine Railroad’s curated tasting trips are scheduled most every Saturday and Sunday through November 20th with a rotating schedule to various wineries. Tickets for the Dad’s Day excursion, taking place Saturday, June 21 at Happy Canyon Vineyard—a private, by appointment only winery—are also on sale.

For more information, please call 702.234.4124 or email ddavid@unitedrailinc.com

ABOUT X WINE RAILROAD:

X Wine Railroad is an all-female owned and operated venture offering curated tasting trips from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara via the Pacific Surfliner railcar. Excursions are limited to just 50 guests and include a private tour and tasting with the winemaker and/or vintner at their vineyard estate, round-trip transportation from Los Angeles, wine country-style lunch and free time to explore the region.