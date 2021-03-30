Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Plot Finally Moves Forward in Season 4

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilea, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Moss), one of the few fertile women known as “handmaids” in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful commander and his resentful wife.

The series stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale season four premieres on Hulu on April 28, 2021 with the first three episodes to be released immediately. The series is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Shelia Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM. Several episodes are directed by Elisabeth Moss.

Season 4 Episode 1 ‘PIGS’ – On the run after the end of Season 3, an injured June and the fugitive handmaids find refuge at a farm, where the 14-year-old wife nurses June back to health. June restores her role as the women’s leader. In Gilead, an imprisoned Lawrence tries to avoid a death sentence, and Aunt Lydia reels from the loss of 86 children on Angels’ Flight. The combative Waterfords, in custody in Toronto, learn of June’s feat.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. Image courtesy of MGM.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. Image courtesy of MGM.

Season 4 Episode 2 ‘NIGHTSHADE’ – June plots revenge at the local jezebels, before she and the handmaids plan to leave the farm for the next safe house. In Toronto, Moira deals with the fallout of June’s choices, and Serena and Fred are bound together by a miracle.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. Image courtesy of MGM.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4. Image courtesy of MGM.

Season 4 Episode 3 ‘THE CROSSING‘ – Captured by Gilead, June faces a vengeful Aunt Lydia and endures a torturous interrogation. Nick and Lawrence collaborate to protect June. In Toronto, Luke struggles with how to help June and Hannah.