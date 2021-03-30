Peter Coyote Interview – Latest Film “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles”

Hollywood, CA to the World– Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Coyote literally bursts onscreen at the start of The Girl Who Believes in Miracles – a film co-written and directed by Rich Correll debuting at theaters on April 2. The plot involves a child’s obedient sharing of the power in her Christian “faith like a mustard seed” and resulting miracles. Coyote’s character, “Sam”, protects a food concessionaire at a high school sporting event when two punks take food and attempt to run out without paying. The duo are given “a little guidance” by Sam. Despite Coyote (who turns 80 this year) playing a grandfather, he handily demonstrates his agility to provide that “guidance” with impressive martial arts moves- graying hair and all.

And then we meet “Sara Hopkins” (played winningly by Austyn Johnson) who “Sam” describes as “sweeter than chocolate.” Coyote describes his own role of attached-at-the-spiritual-core grandfather to young lead, “Sara” as a “Vietnam war vet… who’s had his own arguments with the Creator.” Coyote feels a kinship with his on-screen persona. “He’s not so quick to believe miracles and such… this guy was really close to me…,” Coyote says, indicating, on film, his clothes worn during shoots: “These are my clothes; this is my vest; this is my hat; this is my knife case. It’s just like I just slipped into this guy and I understood him, completely…” When asked to speak further about that, he told with me that what he wears on set has great importance- most especially his shoes.

“I have a superstition as an actor,” Coyote shared with me during interview, “that if the shoes are wrong, I can’t walk in the guy’s foot steps. So any costumer I’ve ever worked with will tell you that I’ve beaten the shoes up, I’ve sanded the edges of the soles; just because when I’m looking down and I see my shoes, that’s ‘the guy’…”

“I come from a secular Jewish family, a lot of political work, a lot of Socialist, Communist (influences)” Coyote shares in response to my question about his apparent comfort with the role of a character who has a Christian-based faith. “The Holocaust was a very big issue in my home, and it’s really hard for anybody who’s been through an experience like that or, been through, maybe, being African American in America to believe that there is a God looking after just them. And certainly anybody who comes through a war and sees what started out as what good ‘ole American boys can do would have his faith tested. And, so, as someone whose faith was tested myself in my youth- and surrendered to a lot of bad habits and a lot of vices- I had a turning point where I realized that I needed Wisdom in my life or I was just going to die: I didn’t want to make this guy a ‘pushover,’ and I thought it would help the film. So I thought the closer I could keep (“Sam”) in my clothes and keep him to my sensibility, the more I could really believe it- because I’m not a Christian. I’m a Zen Buddhist priest, and I don’t really understand the Christian mystery as well as I understand my own. So I wanted this thing to work.”

And “work,” it did. It’s evident Coyote “liked” this guy, “Sam” because his performance was so superb. But there seems more here to the ease with which Coyote handles the role of the lead’s champion. When asked how a Zen Buddhist priest landed in a Christian faith-based tent pole production, Coyote credited Mira Sorvino for his joining the cast, adding that he “has a lot of regard for” her. But two other “lead” actors, Sorvino and Kevin Sorbo, Episcopalian and Evangelical, respectively, are vocal and openly expressive about their faith in Jesus Christ. And Coyote?

Young Sara Hopkins (Austyn Johnson) and her father (Burgess Jenkins) attend Sunday morning services together; Sara learns about having faith “like a mustard seed” (Matthew 17:20)

”As a priest,” he told me, “I’m pretty aware of all of the Abrahamic religions.. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam… and I’ve read around them and I’ve thought about them… They’re all faith-based practices; they all have a supernatural being or something like that. So I understood that… it’s more like I don’t have a gut appreciation of it as a Christian would… I come from a long line of skeptical Jews and Buddhists… and we take almost nothing on faith— in Zen practice, anyway.” Coyote said many of the people attached to the film were “very devout and expressed Christians…” adding this “certainly showed me how lovely the people with whom I was working were. And we just had so much fun together, particularly the kids; we were just like a bag full of kittens… It just opened you right up.”

Coyote lit up when asked about his experience working with Austyn Johnson, portraying the film’s young star, Sara. “First of all,” he says, “I’m a grandfather. Second of all, Austyn is an astounding little person: she has a great sense of gravity; she has no sense of entitlement… no sense of being special; she’s just this little kind of ‘awareness’ floating in a Tinkerbell suit. She’s impossible not to love and, so, we just hit it off. I mean, to be cynical, it’s my ‘job’ to hit it off with her, but she made it so easy that we became friends- and same with Luke Harmon (who played Sara’s brother), Tommi Rose (who played Sara’s brother’s girlfriend, Cindy) and the other kids on the film. And I thought that if she had had any trace of a ‘Hollywood brat’ about her or a kid that was used to being treated as special, it would never have worked.”

Sara prays for her friend, Mark’s, healing

In one particularly memorable scene, Coyote as “Sam” returns to a place at which “Sara” had her first miraculous experience. Spoiler alert: It’s a stunning moment for viewers, let’s just say, to see a man interceding with such passion for someone he loves. These scenes can be tricky, seem treacly, etc., but Coyote’s portrayal is convincing. When asked what was running through his mind at the time of filming, Coyote responded with both candor and humor.

“That was the most terrifying scene in the script,” Coyote shared, “all I was thinking about for days was, ‘You cannot mess this one up!’ I’m not sure if I’ve passed my own muster… You’re not really thinking when you’re in that situation; you’re down in deep feelings. And if you think, if you’re calculating your effect, if you’re doing all this stuff, it’s never going to work or it’s going to appear ‘mannered.’ An actor is the ‘defense attorney’ for his character: you’re making the best argument for your character, you’re looking at the world from his or her point of view and, by the time I got (to this scene) I knew who this little girl was, I knew what she meant to me, I knew what the drill was, and I knew what it was like being helpless. I’ve had experiences of being helpless before. But I’m not a method actor in the sense that I consciously do sense memory and pull this stuff up… but it’s just I try to bring it into my imagination and my heart and follow some impulse…”

Some of the cast of The Girl Who Believes in Miracles: (L-R) Peter Coyote, Mira Sorvino, Burgess Jenkins, Austyn Johnson, and Luke Harmon

Director Rich Correll shares in his Production Notes that he feels miracles are not just about loud, dramatic, powerful events. Miracles can also involve very quiet, internal, experiences from change in state to change in mindset to change in future behaviors from restoration of faith to healing of relationships. When asked about miracles in his own life, Coyote had this to say:

“We’re surrounded by miracles but we don’t see them because we call them the ‘ordinary’. But we can’t even explain the existence of a house fly. Just look at this little creature washing its little face (he gestures sweetly) and sitting there; usually we’re just swatting it away. But if you think about it, it’s inexplicable: look at a hummingbird, or a dolphin, or an ocelot. Then remember that we’re made by the same thing that made them, the same generative force of the universe. So, we walk in starlight every day. We’re surrounded by miracles… and then we reserve the word “miracle” for stuff that’s inexplicable or a ‘lucky accident’ or something. But I think that we do that at the cost of overlooking that our existence is miraculous: we don’t make our heart beat; we don’t make our lungs breathe. We’d forget! So, I try to remind myself that, basically, my next breath is a miracle.”

Although he was unmoved by my attempt to conjure up a “miracle” story that might have taken place during filming (hey, sometimes these do happen during production of faith-based projects), Coyote did offer a few of we agreed were lesser-scale miracles: his joy working with the younger members of the cast in addition to the adults (“we were like a bag of kittens!”) as well as his “pal Mira,” as well as the fact that the film’s executive producer, Laurence Jaffe is producing his very first film- and one about faith, no less- at age 98.

“You see people running all around the world, trying to get a movie made,” Coyote said, “and ‘this guy’ (Laurence Jaffe) who’s not at all related to the film business, made this movie, and he’s going to live to see it come out April 2, in time for Easter; I mean that is a miracle in its own right! I’m impressed by that.”

When asked if he’s ever experienced a sense of the supernatural working through him, Coyote had this to say: “In a way, I’ve experienced, let’s say, counseling people, and seeing them wake up and… seeing them get something or see a problem end. Things where you just say the right thing to somebody at the right point, what we call a ‘turning word.’ That’s not me; that’s Wisdom coming through me. I don’t own it. I think it was part of the little miracle of Austyn (as “Sara”) that she could transmit that. It would be blasphemy to say that she was the ‘miracle worker.’ For a kid of her age to fully understand that and, somehow, integrate it into her performance? I was impressed.”

Sara remembers the presence of God in her secret spot

As one cast member’s line encourages: “A little girl with a strong faith is something we could all use more of…” Director Rich Correll says the “lesson of his movie is that no situation, no matter how dire or painful, is beyond the reach of God’s ability to hearten and to heal.” This is instructive. In the film, Sara’s mother (Sorvino) says about her daughter, after she has demonstrated healing ability, “Something happens not just to the people she prays for, but to Sara, herself, when she matches belief to action.” This is instructive, too. Mindful of his own thoughts about young star Johnson’s superb handling of the responsibility of her own role, Coyote shared one hoped-for audience take-away: the importance of “authenticity.”

And that, I might add, is exactly what our Creator God- as portrayed in The Girl Who Believes in Miracles– longs for: that we be the authentic selves as we were created, yes…

“When you’re being authentic,” Coyote said as we were ending our time together, “you’re being the way creation made you without refashioning yourself according to your own ideas. I think it was (the character Sara’s) authenticity that was so powerful.” As Oscar Wilde said, Coyote reminds, “Be yourself; every other roll is taken.’”

And I would add to that: Believe in Miracles.

# # #

Peter Coyote’s next projects include film narration. Be on the look-out for it soon!

Interview ©2021 Michele Caprario All photographs property of A130 & used with permission