Chicago French Market – Worthy of a Vote

Chicago French Market in the Running for USA Today’s 10 BEST Public Markets

Chicago’s beloved and iconic Chicago French Market has been nominated for the title of the Best Public Market by USA Today & #39’s 10 Best panel. Founded in 2009 to bring a European-inspired market to the city while supporting the local food movement, Chicago French Market is known for its broad selection of vendors selling fresh ingredients, grab-and-go meals and artisan foods from around the globe.

Saigon Sisters

The French Market was co-founded and managed by The Bensidoun Family who also runs markets in France including 41 Markets in The Chicago Sister City of Paris. Voting for the Best Public Market ends on Monday, April 12 at 11 AM CST. The top 10 winners, determined by the most votes, will be announced on Friday, April 23.

Click HERE to vote for the Chicago French Market. As of Wednesday, the French Market was ranked #6. People are permitted to vote every 13 hours, so voting frequency is encouraged.

The Chicago French Market was nominated along with 19 other markets by experts and contributors. All nominated markets occupy landmark buildings. “We are honored to be nominated alongside so many terrific markets,” says Leslie Cahill, market operations director. “We have worked diligently to bring to Chicago an amazing group of locally-owned, entrepreneurial-driven businesses.

French Market

We are excited to be open for both indoor and outdoor dining and have recently launched online ordering for delivery and pickup. Guests from near and far will be pleased to know that the French Market has installed an air purification system to assure that our vendors, employees and visitors are safe.

We are excited to welcome Barangaroos Aussie Pies, new to the market in April. The Chicago French Market currently has the following restaurants open with many more emerging from hibernation over the next few months.

 Aloha Poke

 A Taste of the Philippines

 B. I. Tea & Dim Sum

 Bluespot Sushi

 Buen Apetito

 Cubano Bros

 Happy Lobster

 Jian Bing Chicago

 Jokers Cajun Kitchen

 Klay Oven Kitchen

 K-Kitchen

 Les Fleurs

 Saigon Sisters

Enjoying

Vanille Patisserie continues to offer the French Market location as a pickup point for online orders. Chicago French Market offers one hour free parking at 137 N Clinton with $20 purchase in the Chicago French Market. For validation and information, visit the Information Booth inside the market.

Chicago French Market

Market hours are Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 3 PM; Saturdays, 10 AM to 3 PM. Visit the Chicago French Market website for specific vendor hours, and sign up for the Market newsletter to receive information about vendors and promotions.

Photos: Courtesy of Kurman Communication