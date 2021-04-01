Celebrate Easter in Las Vegas with Hearthstone & Bottiglia

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar located at the luxurious Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will be offering a variety of holiday selections for Easter brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 4. This year, Chef Lee Davidson will prepare specials to be accompanied by Hearthstone’s regular brunch menu. Try the smoked salmon benedict ($25) with a perfectly poached egg, heirloom tomato, red onion, capers topped with hollandaise sauce on a warm flakey English muffin or try the steak & eggs ($36) with a 12oz NY strip cooked to perfection served with your choice eggs, bacon and breakfast potatoes. For dinner, Chef Davidson will be including a handful of exceptional items served with their regular menu including the lamb lollipops ($18), rosemary grilled chops with a mint gastrique, balsamic glaze and pickled pearl onions to start. For the main course, diners can savor the chef’s roasted ½ truffle chicken ($40) presented with spring peas, brioche stuffing, foie gras with a truffle chicken demi-glaze. For dessert, try Hearthstone’s carrot cake ($14) with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut flakes. The off-strip favorite is the quintessential dining destination to celebrate your Easter festivities with family or friends with scenic views of Red Rock Canyon perfect for an alfresco brunch or dinner under the stars.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino will be serving up Easter specials for brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The sophisticated rustic Italian eatery is known for its luscious herb-friendly cuisine and breathtaking ambiance. For brunch, Bottiglia will offer a special truffle pinwheel ($14) made with spinach, truffle, ricotta cheese, fonduta sauce and crispy onions in addition to their regular menu. For dinner, feast on Bottiglia’s crab salad ($20) tossed with cucumber, basil, avocado and blood orange served with a focaccia crostini. Hearthstone’s entree special will include a seared lamb loin dish ($49) served with sauteed fava beans cooked with pancetta, artichoke puree and salsa verde or try their homemade chestnut gnocchi ($26).

WHERE:

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in upscale, approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country’s most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.