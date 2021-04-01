SAG Joins Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant to Celebrate SAG Awards

Story and Photos by Adam Gerber

Here we are in the midst of awards season, and while we may be skipping the traditional red carpet, the snacks aren’t going anywhere, and that’s my favorite part. Next up on the calendar are the Screen Actors Guild awards, and this year SAG is teaming up with Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant and Official Awards Chef Matt McMillin to feed the stars. And this year you can eat (and drink) right along with the stars at the Shrine. Yesterday I picked up my SAG Awards Watch Box from the gorgeous Coopers Hawk in the Gold Coast location here in Chicago, and I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited for the SAG awards. This box has a bottle of theexclusive Cooper’s Hawk SAG label red wine, Vosges Truffles, Cooper’s Hawk’s exclusive Candied Bacon Lattice Cut Potato Chips, and Chicago’s own Garrett’s Smores Popcorn.

Watch Box

This box also includes exclusive recipes created by Chef McMillin for the awards. These well thought out, accessible and gourmet recipes are sure to impress a crowd, weather the crowd is 1 or 12. They even come with a pre-made shopping list so you can make sure you have everything you need, I thought it was a great touch.

Great Bites

A portion of sales from each Watch Box will be donated to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. The Foundation provides a vital safety net for SAG-AFTRA members and their families in need while sustaining education programing for SAG-AFTRA artists and enriching the public with its children’s literacy program, Storyline Online.

Cooper’s Hawk Recipes

Coopers Hawk is an internationally recognized, award winning winery with restaurants in cities all over the United States. In addition to this special event box, they offer a variety of wine memberships and subscription deals. While you can purchase the SAG Box without a membership, memberships do come with special perks like invitations to special dinners and early releases of wine.

Cooper’s Hawk Artist’s Red Blend

The Chicago Esquire location of Cooper’s Hawk is nothing short of impeccable. Situated in the exclusive Gold Coast neighborhood between world class boutiques, the gorgeous, original ESQUIRE theater sign still shines brightly above the restaurant and winery brightly draws you in. Inside you can shop their wide variety of fantastic wines or check out the restaurant.

Awards season is a fantastic time of year where we come together to celebrate the best of what the film world has to offer. This year the stage has been set for so many great, and unconventional films, to take home the coveted prizes. In such an exciting year, I’ll be treating myself to this exclusive Watch Box from Cooper’s Hawk and SAG-AFTRA. I just hope I can hold off until the actual awards.