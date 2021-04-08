Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa 15th Anniversary – Join in the Month Long Celebration

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is hosting the ultimate birthday bash during the month of April to celebrate the property’s 15th anniversary. In honor of its milestone anniversary, the Red Rock is inviting guests to revel in the celebration all month long with dining specials, complimentary offers for loyal customers and a chance to win a share of $15,000.

Since opening its doors on April 18, 2006, Red Rock Casino has a longstanding reputation of being a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Boasting nearly 800 luxurious rooms, Red Rock Casino offers a refined resort experience featuring a delicious array of unique dining concepts, endless entertainment offerings including a spectacular pool area and a bowling center, a whimsical seasonal pop-up bar that’s currently in full bloom for spring, and so much more. From dining specials at select restaurants with sweet birthday treats made by the talented pastry team at The Bake Shop to exclusive complimentary offers and a chance to win a share of $15,000, Red Rock Casino will have all the makings of the ultimate birthday bash this month to celebrate 15 years. Celebratory month-long specials include delectable three-course prix fixe anniversary menus throughout the property. These specialty menus include a limited-edition 15th anniversary cake courtesy of The Bake Shop and are available until Friday, April 30.

T-bones Chophouse & Lounge ($89, excluding tax and gratuity)

Appetizer: Crab Cakes – colossal lump crab, dijon aioli and lemon

Salad: Steakhouse Salad – romaine, avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, applewood bacon and white french dressing

Entrée: Surf N’ Turf – 8 oz. Linz Heritage 28 day wet aged filet, grilled head on shrimp and chimichurri

Includes a complimentary specialty Negroni drink

Lucky Penny ($20, excluding tax and gratuity)

Appetizer: Crispy Parmesan Zucchini – roasted garlic-herb cream

Salad: Chopped Vegetable Salad – iceberg, spinach, green beans, chickpeas, carrots, tomato and chia seed vinaigrette

Entrée: Chicken Parmesan

Includes an offer to buy one pastry case item, get one free

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar ($45, excluding tax and gratuity)

Appetizer: Roasted Tomato Soup – basil oil and fried basil

Salad: Apple & Quinoa Salad – arugula, chickpeas, apple, gouda and toasted pumpkin seeds

Entrée: Grilled Hanger Steak – confit smashed potato, red wine jus and balsamic butter

Hearthstone

Osteria Fiorella ($55, excluding tax and gratuity)

Appetizer: Sal’s Meatballs – whipped ricotta and garlic durum focaccia

Salad: Escarole Caesar Salad – durum croutons and shaved parmigiano

Entrée: Grilled Salmon – AquaPazza, artichokes, capers and soft herbs

Includes a complimentary Aperol Spritz

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill($45, excluding tax and gratuity)

Appetizer: Choice of Spicy Tuna Special Roll or Blue Crab California Roll

Salad: Wakame or House Salad

Entrée: Choice of Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken or Salmon Teriyaki

Additional beverage specials on property include one complimentary specialty cocktail with the purchase of an entrée at Sandbar Grille as well as buy one, get one free specialty cocktails at Lobby Bar, Onyx Bar and Lucky Bar.

Luxury King Room (Courtesy Station Casinos)

Reservations for all restaurants can be made at https://www.redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/dining-promotions/. Those looking to cash in on the celebration won’t want to miss the $15,000 birthday bingo bash on Thursday, April 15 in the Bingo Room. There will be 21 games with three chance coveralls starting on game 19. The buy in starts at $40 and includes one free pack of paper cards. Doors are scheduled to open at 4:15 p.m. and the main game will begin at 6 p.m. Red Rock will not participate in the jumbo during this special session, and the bingo room will be closed to the public for the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. sessions. The regular session will resume at 9 p.m. For more information or to reserve a spot for the chance to win your share of $15,000, please visit https://www.redrockresort.com/play/bingo/.

Lucky Bar (Courtesy Station Casinos)

For more information on the above birthday specials, please visit stationcasinosblog.com.

About Red Rock Casino Resort & SpaA recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is one of Las Vegas’ premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features nearly 800 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games. The property’s restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille’s BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Osteria Fiorella and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid’s Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit redrockresort.com.