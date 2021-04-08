Rooftop and Outdoor Dining Roundup

With warmer weather and longer days get longer, more and more of the city’s favorite rooftop and outdoor dining destinations are opening their doors again to welcome back both spring and customers. You may be planning a fun night out with friends, or looking for the perfect date-night location. Check below to see a roundup of some of the hottest rooftop and outdoor dining spots Chicagoland has to offer:

Heidi Harris, Our Labor Of Love – Offshore

· Offshore, the world’s largest rooftop deck and one of Chicago’s most exciting hotspots located at Navy Pier is thrilled to re-open their doors to the public on Thursday, April 22. Boasting over 56,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space with spectacular views of the Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan, this year-round rooftop destination will again offer locals a truly unique opportunity to enjoy Chicago’s upcoming warm months, safely. Signature, Instagrammable drinks include a lychee-style cocktail, a fruit-forward cocktail served in a bag, and much more. Parking for Offshore is available in the East Garage located on the North Dock of Navy Pier. For more information, please visit www.drinkoffshore.com.

The Kennedy Rooftop

· Kennedy Rooftop, 1551 W. North Ave., is currently serving up specialty drinks and delicious dishes Thursday through Sunday on their spacious deck in Wicker Park. Known for iconic views of the complete city skyline from the John Hancock to the Willis Tower, Kennedy Rooftop is open Thursday from 5 pm -9 pm, Friday/Saturday 4 pm -10 pm and Sunday for Brunch from 11 am – 4 pm. Seating is first come, first served. For more information, please visit www.kennedyrooftop.com.

BCV UGC Odyssey Lake Michigan Chicago

· Hornblower Group, a global leader in world-class experiences and transportation, announced today the launch of its Chicago cruising operations as City Cruises under City Experiences, the new brand name for the company’s water- and land-based portfolio of offerings. Locals and travelers alike are invited back on City Cruises’ luxurious yachts including the Odyssey Lake Michigan, Spirit of Chicago, Chicago Elite, and their newest vessel to join the fleet, Odyssey Chicago River, to enjoy specialty curated cocktails and cuisines, all while taking in the unmatched views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline from the Chicago River. City Cruises offers plated brunch and dinner cruises featuring delicious cuisine alongside a sophisticated selection of award-winning wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails, all while enjoying the spectacular views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Cruise prices start from $86.90 for brunch or $99.90 for dinner (prices per person, excl. fees & taxes).

Geja’s

· Geja’s Café, the renowned “Restaurant of Romance” located at 340 W. Armitage, is open for indoor dine in service as well as outside on their patio under their Pergolas seven days a week. Reservations are very limited outside on their recently installed Pergolas, and can be made by calling 773.281.9101 or clicking here.

Replay Loncol Park

· Chicago’s favorite pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, is bringing back its fan favorite pop-up so everyone can celebrate with their favorite coworkers at “Dunder Mifflin”. The wildly popular Back to The Office pop-up will return beginning Friday, April 9, and run through Sunday, May 16. Replay Lincoln Park will transform all 9,000 square feet of their space, including their outdoor patio, into iconic spots inspired by the show, and will offer an exclusive selection of Michael Scott-inspired cocktails and a themed food menu for guests to indulge in during their experience. Tickets are now available, and reservations are highly encouraged. Covid-19 restrictions will be practiced and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Monday – Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., 12 p.m. – 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. Sunday. For more information, please visit https://replaylincolnpark.com.

Thorn Patio

· Led by Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy, Thorn Restaurant & Lounge, located in The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton and closest off-airport hotel to O’Hare, offers hotel guests and patrons alike a chic oasis for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as brunch and late-night cocktails, and includes comfort food favorites, signature Rose items, and Chef’s daily specials. For the upcoming holiday, Thorn will be offering an exclusive Mother’s Day High Tea on Sunday, May 9 with two seating’s available at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. which includes complimentary parking, live music from Dina Bach, and a curated menu to set the scene of an elevated high tea. The Thorn lounge features plush, comfortable seating areas for those looking to dine in, as well as a patio area for those interested in sitting outside. They can also accommodate various social gatherings, family functions, upcoming meetings, and more. For more information visit thornrestaurant.com or call 847.260.4774.

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

· Water’s Edge, located within The Hyatt Lodge, 2815 Jorie Boulevard in Oakbrook, offers upscale café items including fresh, innovative salads, classic sandwiches, soups and entrees for both breakfast and lunch. Guests also have the opportunity to experience complete relaxation in the Hearth Lounge’s intimate, cozy atmosphere. During the summer months,guests can enjoy meals al fresco on the relaxing and serene patio. Hearth Lounge’s menu includes superb cocktails as well as gourmet soups and sandwiches, fresh salads, hearty appetizers and delicious desserts. Both venues boast gorgeous views of the property’s private lakes and pristine landscaping restaurant and Hearth Lounge are the perfect place to sip cocktails or enjoy lunch and dinner. Patrons can also opt to book Hyatt’s Lakeside Private Parties which can cater to up to 40 guests. For more information, please call 630.568.1234 or visit their website by clicking here.

Fulton Market

· With new Executive Chef, Jonathan Harootunian, Fulton Market Kitchen is set to reopen with a brand-new menu on April 8. Located in the vibrant Fulton Market District, guests can enjoy either outdoor or indoor dining at the part restaurant part art gallery crossover, and try 4-Star Rated Chef Harootunian’s seasonal menu, in addition to locally-sourced cocktails. Chef Harootunian’s focus is to provide a variety of refined, seasonal dishes utilizing ingredients sourced from regional farms, local markets and neighbors along Fulton Market Street. Located at 311 N. Sangamon, FMK is open Thursday through Sunday, and offers a delicious brunch menu on the weekends. To learn more about FMK or to make a reservation, please visit www.fultonmarketkitchen.com.

Pacinos

· Sicily meets South Loop at Pacino’s, the authentic Italian eatery located within Roosevelt Collection Shops at 1010 S. Delano Ct. Led by Executive Chef Michael Serratore, Pacino’s offers a wide range of classically-inspired antipasti, pizza, salads, seafood, fresh pastas and more. Enjoy signature cocktails or a glass of vino at the full bar indoors or pull up a seat under the outdoor pergola for an amazing outdoor dining experience. Pacino’s is open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday from 5 pm-10 pm. To make a reservation or place an order, diners can visit their website.

Aire

· Known as one of the hottest rooftop spots in Chicago, AIRE features 360-views from the 24th floor of Hyatt Centric the Loop Chicago. This rooftop deck serves as the perfect urban atmosphere for both Chicago residents and tourists alike to enjoy. AIRE has made its mark on the Chicago dining and drinking scene. The regular food menu at AIRE carries an array of flatbreads, appetizers, and salads. The beverage program at AIRE serves up a variety of specialty- crafted cocktails, craft beer, draft beer, and wine. This outdoor area features fire pits, cabanas, couches and an outdoor bar with an unmatched urban feel. AIRE is open Monday – Wednesday 3:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 12 a.m, Sunday – Closed. To learn more please visit their website or call 312.236.1234.

Photos are courtesy of the Heron Agency