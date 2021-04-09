Side Piece Pizza – Bringing Hand-Tossed Pizza to the Red Rock

Clique Hospitality’s beloved pizza joint, Side Piece Pizza will bring its traditional hand-tossed New York City pies out to the ‘burbs at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in May. The fast-casual spot, conveniently located in the resort’s food court, will be a one-stop shop for locals and visitors alike. Side Piece Summerlin will be your GO-TO for TO-GO and delivery. Create your favorite 22” NY cheese pie along with 1 topping for just $10 on Wednesdays for delivery only. Whether guests are looking to enjoy mouthwatering pizza by the slice or as whole pies, Side Piece is sure to have your order hot and ready for to-go orders or delivery in a New York minute. Delivery will be available through Side Piece’s website directly as well as all delivery apps.

Helmed by pizzaiolo, Chef Enzo Esposito, he will continue to bring his culinary flair to the kitchen showcasing his pizza craftsmanship and Italian roots with a big city-certified menu. Guests can expect an all new menu featuring New York and Sicilian Style pies, Calzones, Hot Sandwiches, Salads, Antipasti, and the debut of their latest creation, Chicken Parm Pizza – a fried chicken cutlet topped with pizza sauce and loaded with mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked with Italian spices.

Continuing their tradition, ‘Side Pieces’ will eat free. That’s right, this venue is pure Vegas-style and there is no other city where side pieces are more relevant.

Side Piece will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. For more information, please visit and follow @sidepiecepizza #MyVegasSidePiece.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA, Delray Beach, FL and Chicago, IL. Clique specializes in upscale, approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country’s most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, Red Rock Resorts and Resorts World Las Vegas, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.

About Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is one of Las Vegas’ premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features nearly 800 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sportsbook and table games. The property’s restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille’s BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, Osteria Fiorella and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid’s Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit redrockresort.com.