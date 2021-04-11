“IT’S STILL ROCK AND ROLL TO ME” AT ITALIAN AMERICAN CLUB April 14th in LAS VEGAS

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR APRIL 14 SHOW

Bucky Heard was hand-picked by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon, Bill Medley, to step in for the late great Bobby Hatfield and carry on their musical legacy. Since that moment in 2016, the newly reformed Righteous Brothers have maintained an incredibly successful 5-year residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas and have performed to sold-out audiences all over the country to rave revues.

Due to the pandemic, the Righteous Brothers are not currently able to perform their concerts but Bucky is thrilled to be able to entertain audiences with a very special intimate show on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Italian American Club in Las Vegas.

With a pristine voice and national reputation as a gutsy rock and roll singer with an incredible vocal range, Bucky transports his audiences through time on a musical journey through the decades.

He is joined by one of the most accomplished guitarists in the business, John Wedemeyer, whose list of credits includes tours/performances with some of the best, including Donnie and Marie, Bonnie Raitt, Debbie Gibson, Wayne Newton, Clint Holmes, and John Lee Hooker.

Joining them on stage as their very special guest will be the multi-talented, Joey Melotti, who has an immense list of credits, most notably being that he is the musical director and keyboardist for the legendary, Barry Manilow.

Together, these seasoned entertainers deliver heartfelt, soulful renditions of timeless classics from such artists as The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Billy Joel, Bobby Darin, Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, The Four Seasons, Journey, Elvis, Barry Manilow and of course, The Righteous Brothers.

An authentic Italian dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. The Italian American Club is located at 2333 East Sahara in Las Vegas.

Tickets are $65 for both dinner and the show. For reservations call 702-457-3866 or visit the Italian American Club Reservations.