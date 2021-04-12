Flying Over Malibu With the Emily Shane Foundation

When someone dies, the best way to remember them is to do something in their honor – something that they loved and would have done if they were living. And so it was with Ellen and Michel Shane and family. Their sorrow began eleven years ago on Easter Saturday, April 3, 2010, their teen Emily walking on the way to meet her dad died on Pacific Coast Highway after an enraged driver going over 70 MPH plowed into her. (It took two years before he was found guilty of murder in the second degree.)

Always concerned about others and trying to help her fellow students where she could, Emily was a mench – someone who tries to do good in every way she can.

In an effort to commemorate what Emily stood for and what her dreams were, the family started the Emily Shane Foundation to promote her idea of always passing it forward by providing individualized, intensive academic tutoring and mentorship.

Student being mentored photo from Emily Shane Foundation

Struggling middle-school students in mainstream classrooms who risk failure and who have no other recourse and so fall through the cracks are taken under the wings of established tutors and older students to increase their potential. With this much needed after-school support those who were at the bottom of the rung have risen to the top and many in the ensuing years have attended college – a dream that they and their parents never thought possible. Due to the pandemic, the need for this program has greatly increased.

Emily Shane Foundation

They started with one school and now have reached increased their outreach to quite a number of schools across Los Angeles and Ventura counties and will soon open in Santa Monica. All proceeds make a difference in the lives of the students they serve.

One girl, Maria, started working with her mentor. She hated English and had a 36%. With the help of her tutor, she made great strides in all her studies and ended with an A in English.

Student being tutored photo from Emily Shane Foundation

They also encourage everyone to be like Emily and preform acts of kindness for those around them and to record it and be rewarded for it. No deed is too small and it promote Emily’s philosophy of helping and caring for others.

Their annual major fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” has metamorphized this year into a full month of activity to support disadvantaged students who will be served by their SEA (Successful Education Achievement) Program.

Gorjana Jewelry Basket

We are helping the kids by participating in this!

Go to the foundation page and choose your activity, select your fundraising goal and solicit sponsors. Send them photos as your participate and you can be highlighted in their newsletter.

2 night stay at the Phoenician Pool

Some of the things in the silent auction, which is just starting now, are –. The auction will end at the end of the month Friday, April 30th at midnight. There’s a wide variety of wonderful items from original paintings, to make up and skin care baskets, wine tasting adventures, weekend get-away trips, overseas trips, private plane trips, secluded hotel adventures, and a multitude of other fabulous things.

Check out the foundation and if you have any other questions, Ellen Shane is happy to answer or call 213-290 5441. It’s a 501c-3 non-profit charity.

Winery tour -Byington Vineyards

Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of the children they serve!

You can also Mail your contribution to :The Emily Shane Foundation, Attention Ellen Shane: 29160 Heathercliff Rd # 6762 Malibu CA 90264