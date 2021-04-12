Victor Migalchan – The “All American Family” Story

Life is a struggle with lots of challenges. Today I am speaking to a man that has worked hard and accomplished goals that most people can’t achieve. His perseverance has led him to the success of his show All American Family. Here is my q&a with the very handsome and talented Victor Migalchan.

David:

Hello Victor, Thank you for taking the time out to speak with me. Congratulations on your show My American Family. Tell me what inspired you to create the show?

Victor:

Hello David, thank you for having me. Good question David. What inspired me the most was real people and real stories. The story of My American Family was mostly built on my life story, connection to ancient Chinese culture, coming to the United States, meeting people here, having our cultural differences connecting us and bringing a lot of fun. The writing started in December 2017, at that time I was in Harbin (China), running masterclasses and enjoying real cyberian winter (-40 C). I had all my friends here in LA, hence it didn’t feel that cold, but I missed my friends, who were like family to me. I started writing.

I wanted this show to be real but still a tv show therefore with my team we created this unique blend. As a matter of fact, I believe we created a pretty unique mathematical way of creating a show.

David:

What were some of the struggles you faced in creating the show?

Victor:

We face challenges every day, that’s our life. For me the biggest challenge was to find a good team. I gained great experience when we filmed the pilot. After that I was fortunate to meet my current team, it was a gift from God. Step by step, together with team members we built everything that we can see today on the screen. Our amazing DP Alex Flash organized everything on the technical side; our co-E.P. Kimberly Yee made the diamond out of the story which was still a rock; Alex Anikin and George Dana worked on sound and music; our AD Alex Fedosov brought beauty to the picture working with geometry and light of the picture, etc. Also our amazing cast Danny Trejo, Michelle Waterson, Steve Jackques, Magi Avila, Marilyn Flores and all other members – they brought life to the characters. Also what could we do without our advisers, our amazing PR Manager MS Nadine Jolson and Producer Edward Colgna.

David:

I read you have an international business degree. How has that helped you in the entertainment industry?

Victor:

I hold a Master Degree in International Business and another masters degree in diplomacy. It helps a lot. Entertainment business – is business first of all, and it is one of the most competitive and challenging businesses in the world. Here among sharks as Ari Emanuel, you either become the real deal or you have to leave. I love how powerful this town is. International Business skills, as well as connections and experiences, allowed me to bring more to LA. As we know, a standard pattern here in Hollywood is: you create an idea, develop a script or a show and start pitching it to the network. It is a very traditional way and I’d say pretty limited and saturated.

What I do is connect my friends from Europe, Israel, China, Korea, India and we all work together having no limitations of old patterns, but bringing more options and jobs to Hollywood. Honestly that’s my goal – to bring more investment and jobs to Los Angeles. I did that with My American Family TV series, and now with a new intercultural cooking show we are producing – Dragon Chef. When I do that, when I bring in investment and when I see people getting jobs – it makes me happy.

LOGO

David:

When it comes to the entertainment industry what do you think it lacks?

Victor:

The industry is business. I wouldn’t say that it lacks something. We, creators, create demand and supply. If there is demand – we create what the market wants. If there is an entrepreneur or person with strong beliefs, this person creates something and creates demand (as Steve Jobs did, he co-created apple and created demand on it). Myself right now I see that we lack products (tv or film) which show old school traditional values, family values and teach something deep and real. This is how My American Family was born. The Dragon Chef connects people of different cultures. Our next show will bring even more to the people. We touch such important topics as depression, anxiety and suicidal attempts (ages of 12-14 and up); relationship issues; personal development issues; etc.

David:

What have you learned about yourself in creating TV shows?

Victor:

First of all I proved to myself that the skills which I acquired from my martial arts and international business career work everywhere. You have to be disciplined, you have to be hardworking; you have to be respectful. You have to have rules, to be strong, bear hardships and adhere to and keep going. On the other hand TV and Film is a craft. I started with tv programs and interviews in 2015 when we worked with News of the World. Then step by I transitioned and learned more about scripted tv shows which started in 2017 with My American Family and film. It is unique in it’s own way. I had great inspirations to learn from : Q. Tarantino, J. Cameron, S. Spielberg, W. Wei, A. Li, Guy Ritchie, D. Ellin, etc

. Another side I learned is you have to be unique, bold and bring value.

David:

What advice do you have for people struggling to make it in entertainment?

Victor

Take it seriously. This is business and art. It is not just an art. There is a list of practical advice and patterns I describe in my upcoming book : How I created my first TV Show. To draw a picture you need minimum paint, bruch and paper. To create a film or tv show – you need investment. To attract investment you have to prove that you will make the money back and more; you have to show how; you have to create your own name as a brand, etc. We all have to come down to Earth and be realistic. The old way of taking acting or writing classes is too outdated and not many managers of talents are bringing modern reality to their clients. If you are creative and can’t (or simply don’t want to) deal with the business part – get a team. Then you need to actually film – you need a technical team. Then you need to produce – you need a team of producers, sound & music team etc. It is always about the team, loyal people who bring quality and work together as an engine. If you are a leader – great, lead your team (not boss your team). If you aren’t able to find a leader who is a team member. Oh and the most important thing: forget about your ego. Not just put it lower. Take it away.

David:

If you can go back in time what would you tell your teenage self?

Victor:

I’d tell myself : you are on the right path, just make sure you go to LA sooner than you actually did. Will be tough but you’ll make it great.

David:

When you look back on your life and choices you have made do you have any regrets?

Victor:

That’s a good question. I’d say yes, but then I think that God brought me these lessons for a reason. I learned those lessons and they made me the way I am now.

Poster

David:

What is your ultimate goal in the entertainment industry?

Victor:

I do have many goals, and when goal is achieved another 3 are born. I definitely have a goal to have my name remembered in history and to make my great ancestors proud of me. Members in my family were always great humans and did a lot for society. Through film and TV I bring strength to those who struggle; I definitely want to be “the voice for the voiceless”. My goal also consists of bringing more investment to the industry and California in general. Besides Entertainment business, I’m interested in environmental programs and tech. Of course, such little perks as EMMY and Oscar awards would be great to earn. After we put all these goals together, the ultimate goal comes out: to earn respect from the titans of the industry.

David:

What are future projects you have coming up?

Victor:

Beside My American Family we also filmed season 1 of the cooking show “the Dragon Chef”. In 2021 we started pre – production of another show, which focuses on more individual issues and struggles of people (anxiety, depression; home violence; suicidal attempts; relationships). The pilot of this show will be filmed in April 2021. I am working on a book about relationships and another book “How I made my first TV Show”. We have 2 more feature films in pre -production stage in 2021 as well as an international education platform. Besides we create a special program, which will support military veterans “Inspired by Military”

David:

Thank you for your time. What are some words of wisdom to all the readers?

Victor:

It was my pleasure. Thank you for having me.



All images courtesy of MovieVerse Entertainment