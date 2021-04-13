Diversion Amusements in Las Vegas Welcomed VIPS to Special Evening

It was party time as Las Vegas performers and notables checked out the new Diversion Amusements venue in Las Vegas. The attendees walking the red carpet ranged from magicians to hypnotists to “Friends” cast members.

Media were there as well to greet the VIPs and to check out this new facility which is the perfect spot for enjoying the Golden Knights Hockey games.

If you couldn’t be at T Mobile Arena, then this was the place to be as the home town team bested the Arizona Coyotes 7- 4. And the fans at Diversion Amusements watched the action on a 22 foot screen in the company of a room populated with fans. In addition to the large screen, others around the room offered clear views of the action.

There were themed cocktails, and seven courses of delectable bites along with pinball and other arcade games.



Though the Vegas Golden Knights games are sold out, Diversion Amusements comes in with the assist, allowing guests to score big with private tables for parties of two to six attendees – the perfect alternative to watching the game from their couches.



“We are proud to host the premiere Vegas Golden Knights celebration in Las Vegas!” said Las Vegas business owner and restaurateur Brad Burdsall. “Every game is a home game at Diversion Amusements. We’ve spent several years designing the perfect multi-use venue with 38 screens including a 22-foot main screen, sound and lighting, and special effects. If that’s not enough to grab your attention – we offer free play on pinball machines, arcade games, and virtual reality experiences.”



Diversion Amusements Watch Party Tickets

Tickets are available at www.da.vegas/get-tickets for every home Vegas Golden Knights game. Guests score big with private tables for parties of two to six attendees. $49.99 Per Person:

Tickets include a multi-course chef’s tasting of a different menu each night, all non-alcoholic beverages, and unlimited free play of pinball and arcade games, along with taxes and service charges.

Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase from the full bar.



Introducing the Multi-Use Event Space, Diversion Amusements

Located at 5321 Cameron Street, only a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip near Allegiant Stadium, Diversion Amusements is a flexible multi-use venue that recently opened its doors for events ranging from entertainment to corporate gatherings. The venue boasts 38 TVs and two video walls with 4K Ultra Broadcast, high-tech sound and lighting, and a rotating inventory of 57 pinball machines, along with cocktail tables and ultimate arcades. The space can be used for charity events, award presentations, trade shows, product launches, and more.

Diversion Amusements has implemented enhanced health and safety measures for the benefit of all of our staff and guests. This is a COVID compliant Non-Smoking facility. All tables are spaced according to Social Distancing Policy as implemented by the CDC, Southern Nevada Health District and the State of Nevada.

So you want to watch a Vegas Golden Knights home game in Las Vegas and enjoy a game day experience. Nearly all home games are sold out and tickets at the reseller outlets could cost over $500. Check out Diversion Amusements.

And you never know who else you might see there!

Photo credits Gabe Ginsberg