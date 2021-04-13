WORLD-FAMOUS COMEDY CELLAR RETURNS TO THE RIO ALL-SUITE HOTEL & CASINO IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS – April 2021 – The Cellar is back! The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced its anticipated return to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The Comedy Cellar will return Saturday, April 17 with 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances by Rick D’Elia, Brian McKim, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen. Tickets are now on sale.



Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

“It’s been a long, strange year, but we couldn’t be more excited to re-open doors and welcome guests back into the Comedy Cellar,” said Comedy Cellar Owner Noam Dworman. “We’ve taken every possible step to provide the same quality of show the Comedy Cellar is known for, while ensuring the health and safety of our guests, staff and comics. We can’t wait to see everybody back at the Cellar”

Comedy Cellar performances will be held Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars Tickets or ticketmaster.com , by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



In accordance with current COVID-19 health and safety protocols, seating has been adjusted to maintain proper social distancing and will be sold in groups of two or four. Face coverings will be required while not actively drinking. In addition, temperature checks will be performed at the door, guests will enjoy contactless ticketing, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing will take place between shows. Guests who are experiencing COVID-related symptoms or live with someone who has recently tested positive, are asked to stay home.



UPCOMING SHOWS:SATURDAY, APRIL 17 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (SHOWCASE)



Rick D’Elia, Brian McKim, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rick D’Elia (“The Tonight Show”), Brian McKim (NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” “Late Late Show”), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



THURSDAY, APRIL 22 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 25 (SHOWCASE)



Orlando Leyba, Traci Skene, Dennis Blair and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Orlando Leyba (“The Tonight Show, HBO, TruTV), Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”), Dennis Blair (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-writer of the movie “Easy Money”) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



THURSDAY, APRIL 29 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 2 (SHOWCASE)

Dennis Blair, Rick D’Elia, Kathleen Dunbar and Mark Cohen



Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Blair (The Tonight Show,” HBO, co-writer of the movie “Easy Money”), Rick D’Elia (“The Tonight Show”), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these well know comics, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began his or her career at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars’ worth of comedians.”

