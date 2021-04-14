2021 Mother’s Day Gift Guide – Great Gift Options to Celebrate the Mother in Your Life

L’OR Coffee

Created in France in 1992, L’OR’s ambition has always been to offer the best coffee in the world. Since then, L’OR has seduced senses of the consumers by providing them with intense taste experiences for fantastic coffee moments. In 2010, L’OR expanded beyond the French borders with the launch of L’OR Espresso, the first coffee capsule compatible with Nespresso®* coffee machines. Today, the unequalled quality of L’OR coffee continues to seduce connoisseurs all over the world. Every cup of L’OR coffee provides a pure coffee pleasure. Let yourself be captivated by the intense aroma. Discover a balance of its smooth and rich flavours. Discover the L’OR gold coffee standard.

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Mother’s Day is more than just breakfast in bed and a bouquet of flowers, it’s recognizing important roles women play in every aspect of our lives: role model, influencer, caretaker, friend, Vice President – the list is long and strong. And this Mother’s Day, gifts for Mom are much more than obligatory. The story behind the gift is meaningful and important. Merle Norman Cosmetics checks all the boxes: strong, female-founded brand √ products that include trusted formulas spanning nine decades √ on trend collection of cosmetics and skincare √ brand that empowers women to be small business owners and lead with brilliant ideas√.

Merle Nethercutt Norman set the bar high for empowering women – Merle was one of the first to set her sights on the proverbial glass ceiling that women continuously seek to shatter. She worked hard, loved what she did, and transferred that passion, paving the way for thousands of entrepreneurs after her.

The unique idea that women should try cosmetics products with the guidance of a beauty expert before making a purchase was introduced by Merle in 1931. One of the first women in the cosmetics industry and a true innovator, Merle combined her revolutionary business model with breakthrough products that empowered women (many Mother’s themselves) to look and feel their best, and become self-sufficient business owners by selling Merle Norman Cosmetics products in their own Studios. To say Merle was ahead of her time is a vast understatement.

Whatever you choose to gift this Mother’s Day, make it heartfelt, make it special, and make it meaningful. And live by one of Merle’s Pearls: “If we could always remember when we look into the eyes of anyone – in our home, on the street, across our counter – that we are looking into expressions of life, then we would all be more considerate. Behind those eyes lie the phases of human existence – love, joy, misery, hate, revenge, greed, generosity – which in any case need sympathy and understanding, oh so very much. Sometimes it needs only a smile to turn a wrong into the right way of thinking. A handshake, even a notice that they are near you, cheers a weary heart. To hurt another makes us remorseful and miserable. Giving our happiness makes our own days joyful and glad. This is a sure-fire formula.”

Gift the most special women in your life one of Merle’s favorite products like Miracol Revitalizing Cream or Cleansing Cream, which continue to be some of the brand’s most beloved products. Surprise Mom with with the award-wining Nighttime Recovery Creme or Lasting Cheekcolor in 22 rich shades. And be sure to play up the gorgeous eyes behind the mask with the spectacular Knockout Nudes 2 palette.

Miracol Revitalizing Cream

· Delivers deep-cleansing benefits in a luxurious cream

· Thick, rich formula applies easily without a brush

· Oil-free, Gluten-free

· SRP: $21.50

Cleansing Cream

· Removes the most stubborn makeup while leaving skin clean and comfortable

· Rich, oil-based formula won’t clog pores

· Use with or without water

· SRP: $28.50

Nighttime Recovery Crème

· Helps skin appear less fatigued and stressed for a more revitalized, improved texture

· Instantly increases moisture level by 50%, skin retains 87% moisture even after six hours

· Increases skin firmness and elasticity by 48% after four weeks

· Ophthalmologist tested, Fragrance-free, Oil-free, Gluten-free, Non-acnegenic, Non-comedogenic

· SRP: $60

Lasting Cheekcolor

· Silky powder formula provides stay-true, fade-resistant color that glides on smoothly and blends easily

· Leaves a soft, translucent finish

· Talc-free, Fragrance-free, Oil-free, Gluten-free

· Ophthalmologist tested

· Available in 22 shades

· SRP: $23

Knockout Nudes 2

· Features eight versatile mattes and two light-catching metallic

· Dermatologist tested, Ophthalmologist tested

· Fragrance-free, Oil-free, Gluten-free

· SRP: $67

All Merle Norman Cosmetics products are available online at www.merlenorman.com