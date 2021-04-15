Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (GMS)- 11th Annual

For the first time in history, on April 11, 2021, the Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) held its star-studded 11th Annual Award ceremony virtually. Normally, it’s live from Los Angeles, California. But, because it was virtual, I was able to attend for Splash Magazine Worldwide.

It was fascinating to join in the celebration of the stellar musical accomplishments of 2020 in the Music Supervision of film, television, documentaries, games, advertising, and trailers.

The Guild provides an environment in which the knowledge, resources, and skills specific to music supervision are expanded and shared as a means to sustain the highest level of professionalism and evolve the collective expertise.

The highlight of the evening was seeing 88-year-old music legend Quincy Jones receive the Icon Award. His extraordinary accomplishment as a record producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, arranger, film and television producer that have spanned over 7 decades not to mention his many awards were revealed. It was so good seeing him and listening to the many tributes from different artistes including Stevie Wonder who said he met Quincy at age 14 at the Apollo (in 1964) and they have been friends since then.

Mr. Jones’ words of wisdom were so dear to me when he said, “I was blessed to find my life’s passion, “music”. That journey has taken me around the world, and with God’s whispers in my ears, allowed me to create music that, thankfully, is as resonant today as it was when it was originally written.”

The other highlight was Maureen Crowe receiving the Legacy Award who is actually the proud founding President of the Guild of Musical Supervisors Award Show dating back to 2010. She wanted to introduce an award for music supervisors and now she is trying to get the Motion Picture Academy to follow in the GMS Award ‘s footsteps. She is a veteran music supervisor who has brought us featured films including the Bodyguard, Wayne’s World, Chicago, Fame – TV Series, just to name a few. It is so true music help tells the stories.

The GMS were right on point when asking the lovely Andra Day, the Oscar Best Actress Nominee for The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) to open the show singing “Tigress & Tweed” from the movie.

I thoroughly enjoyed the other influential musical performers, Celeste, “If I Ever Loose This Heaven” and ” I Hear My Voice”; Darius de Haas “One Less Angel” , and Upcoming-rising star Angelica Garcia, “Guadalupe” and “It Don’t Hinder Me” .

Celebrity presenters and those who offered tributes to the honorees for the evening included Debbie Allen, Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Connie Britton, Michael Chiklis, Jacob Collier, Kevin Costner, Bryan Cranston, Clive Davis, Billie Eilish, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Tony Hawk, Marin Hinkle, Regina King, Savan Kotecha, Jay Landers, John Legend, Michael Levine, Michael McDonald, Neil Meron, Rickey Minor, Eva Noblezada, Finneas O’Connell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Kenny Ortega, Dean Pitchford, Lionel Richie, Tony Shalhoub, Robin Thicke, Diane Warren, and Paul Williams.

The event was Executive Produced by Joel C. High, Robin Kaye, and Thomas Golubić. Angelia Bibbs-Sanders produced, while Nick Urbom acted as Technical Producer and Jessica Milten served as Talent Producer.

The “Zoom” After-Party was a lot of fun listening to the great sounds of the DJ’s including Thomas Golubic with the last song of the evening featuring Michael Jackson since Quincy and Michael still hold the historical Best-Selling album of all Time, “Thriller”. DJ Golubic even said, “The spirit of Michael is with us” and I agreed.

While the music played, we enjoyed listening to everyone recap the rewarding exciting evening. GMS even had a contest for the best background who had colorful trolls. The most unique moment was when one person wanted to introduce us to his large white pet lizard. It scared me even though I was in Atlanta and the person and lizard were in Los Angeles.

Overall, I was most impressed with those who helped plan this beautiful, upbeat event and the hard work it took to pull it off. The GMS staff expressed appreciation for all the sponsors, presenters, nominees, winners and everyone who joined in virtually. Mostly, everyone kept saying, we will see you on the red-carpet next year. So, until then may other Music Supervisors continue to make their music for the movies and television. We might just see you accepting your award on stage next year at the Guild Music Supervisor Awards (GMS).

Until then let’s check out this year’s categories, nominees and winners:

FILM



Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Tom MacDougall – Soul *WINNER*

Jonathan Leahy – Bill & Ted Face The Music

Becky Bentham – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Julia Michels – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Angela Leus – Trolls World Tour



Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Dawn Sutter Madell – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom *WINNER*

Season Kent – Happiest Season

Linda Cohen – The High Note

Dan Wilcox – I’m Your Woman

Kevin Edelman – I Still Believe



Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Susan Jacobs – Promising Young Woman *WINNER*

Tracy McKnight – The Half Of It

Liz Gallacher – Military Wives

Robin Urdang – Palm Springs



Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – The Cuban *WINNER*

Jessica Moore – Babyteeth

Gerry Cueller, Greg Danylyshyn – Burden

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)

Adèle Ho, Graham Kurzner – Yellow Rose



Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of The Chicago 7 *WINNER*

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton



“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Writer: George “George 2.0” A. Peters II, Janelle “Django Jane” Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III

Performed By: Janelle Monáe

Music Supervisor: Andrew Gross



“Love Myself” from The High Note

Writer: Greg Kurstin, Sarah Aarons

Performed By: Tracee Ellis Ross

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen



“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Writer: John Stephens

Performed By: Forest Whitaker, Anika Noni Rose

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels



“Carried Me with You” from Onward

Writer: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

Performed By: Brandi Carlile

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall



TELEVISION



Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – Watchmen – Season 1 *WINNER*

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul – Season 2

Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul – Season 5

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall, Ryan Murphy – Hollywood – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos – P-Valley – Season 1



Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical – THREE WAY TIE

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe – High Fidelity – Season 1 *WINNER*

Kier Lehman – Insecure – Season 4 *WINNER*

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 3 *WINNER*

Andrea von Foerster – Daybreak – Season 1

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 2

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Meryl Ginsberg – The Masked Singer – Season 3 *WINNER*

Robin Kaye, Ashley Viergever – American Idol – Season 4

Cathy Duncan – America’s Most Musical Family – Season 1

Matthew Hearon-Smith – Legendary – Season 1



Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You *WINNER*

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Patsy & Loretta

Liz Gallacher – The Sleepover

Marius de Vries – Stargirl



Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

Title: “The Way It Used to Be” *WINNER*

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Program: Watchmen

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson



Title: “Build It Up”

Songwriter: Ingrid Michaelson

Artist: Ingrid Michaelson

Program: Little Fires Everywhere

Episode: #108 “Find a Way”

Music Supervisor: Mary Ramos

Title: “Memorized”

Songwriters: Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Blake Stadnik

Program: This Is Us

Episode: #401 “Strangers”

Music Supervisors: Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

Title: “One Less Angel”

Songwriters: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Artist: Darius de Haas

Program: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Episode: #301 “Strike Up the Band”

Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

Title: “The Whole of the Moon”

Songwriter: Michael Scott

Artist: Fiona Apple

Program: The Affair

Episode: #511

Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

DOCUMENTARIES



Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Aminé Ramer – Crip Camp *WINNER*

Liz Gallacher – Belushi

Ian Neil – Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Chris Robertson – Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President

Ed Gerrard – Mr. Soul!

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Rudy Chung – The Last Dance *WINNER*

Jon Ernst – Cheer

Willa Yudell – Helter Skelter: An American Myth

Dan Wilcox – Street Food: Latin America

TRAILERS



Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Mike Lynn – Judas And The Black Messiah *WINNER*

Brian Murphy – Jungleland

Gregory Sweeney – Land

Chase Casanova – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mike Lynn – Pieces of A Woman

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)

Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone” *WINNER*

David Lapinsky – Procter & Gamble “The Choice”

Mike Ladman – New York Times “Life Needs Truth”

Mike Ladman – Facebook “Never Lost”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Zillow “The Real Value of Home”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School” *WINNER*

Rebecca Grierson – JaxJox “The All-In-One Interactive Studio”

Andrew Kahn, Morgan Thoryk – Xfinity Mobile “Go Your Own Way”

Jessie Kalikow – Apple – “The Magic Of Mini feat. Tierra Whack”

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone 12 Pro – “Make Movies Like The Movies”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 *WINNER*

Karyn Rachtman, Otis Rachtman – BEYOND BLUE

Eric Craig, Przemysław “Malik” Malicki, Brian McNelis, Krzysztof Ostrowski – Cyberpunk 2077

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – FIFA 21

Mary Ramos – Wasteland 3

About the Guild of Music Supervisors

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of preserving and promoting the critical role of the Music Supervisor within all forms of media. The Guild holds numerous educational and networking events throughout the year, including the annual State of Music in Media Conference. For more information, please visit http://www.gmsmediaconference.com/