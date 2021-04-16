Kickoff 4/20 On A High Note With Products, Deals and Virtual Sessions From Caliva and The Parent Company

Celebrating 4/20 is becoming more mainstream as new ballot measures pass and state legislation increasingly makes this not only a time to celebrate on 4/20, but any day. As this occurs, consumers are now seeing incredible deals on high quality and trusted cannabis products.

Deli Greens

If you are looking for assortment, quality and great service, The Parent Company has been busy this year rolling out innovative products that are more accessible than ever through Caliva stores and their website caliva.com.

The Parent Company has unveiled some new products, to kick off 4/20/2021 on a true high note. They offer up quality and trusted products for every consumer – from cannacurious to connoisseurs – across all categories (flower, topicals, edibles, vapes, etc.), all available at Caliva retail stores and on-demand through Caliva’s omnichannel delivery platform.

Fun Uncle Cruisers Lemon Jack





Fun Uncle Cruisers vapes – Convenient, reliable and affordable, Fun Uncle Cruisers are the newest innovation from The Parent Company and mark the first vape offering from the Fun Uncle line. Available in 5 best-selling strains as 510 Universal cartridges, all strains test over 80% THC making them a sensational value for the quality and flavor. Product Details: Available in sativa, indica and hybrid strains; THC% varies per strain; 1gram; $25+tax

DELI Nickels Gummy Rounds – Hailing from DELI – the brand known for providing delicious, delightful and deliberately affordable cannabis options – DELI Nickels Gummy Rounds are deliciously chewy and affordable. Available in 4 fruity flavors each bite is packed with 5mg of THC to have you feeling like a dime piece in no time. Product Details: Available in 4 flavors (passionfruit, mango, mixed berry and sour green apple); 5mg THC/per gummy; 20 gummies/pack; $15+tax

DELI Greens – Hand-picked fresh off the stem, these potent DELI Greens are wild and unruly, but chock full of hidden gems. Grown al fresco under the California sun, DELI Greens offers quality buds that are easy on the wallet. Product Details: Available in sativa, indica and hybrid strains; THC% varies per strain; $20+tax/eighth

MONOGRAM No.01 OG Handroll – The latest offering from MONOGRAM, the first cannabis line from Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, the OG Handroll is the first product of its kind taking inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar. Hand rolled using a proprietary technique, this elevated product is the definition of luxury and the perfect way to celebrate 4/20 and honor the plant. Product Details: 1.5g; 27% THC; $50+tax

Fun Uncle Cruisers Berry Gelato

Throughout April, Caliva will offer California cannabis consumers great deals at their retail stores and on-demand through Caliva’s omnichannel delivery platform. Detailed at caliva.com/420, Caliva is offering 20% off many of their most popular brands, including Deli by Caliva, Wana, Papa & Barkley, Kiva and more. Deals will be updated every week leading up to 4/20, with special door-busters available on the big day.

Finally – In addition to providing innovative products and great deals, Caliva is offering consumers a socially distanced way to celebrate together by hosting virtual 4/20 Sessions led by canna-culture expertson their Instagram Live (@gocaliva) throughout April. MC’d by actor/writer Chad Jamian, the 420 Sessions offer consumers an enriched experience by exploring cooking with cannabis, flower tasting, cannabis and cardio and more. @gocaliva’s 420 Sessions include:

Tuesday, 4/6: Cooking and Cannabis with Rachel Burkons (@smokesipsavor)

Friday, 4/9: Flower Tasting with @cannasbisweetie

Tuesday, 4/13: Consume Like a Pro with Lizzy Jeff (@lizzyjeff)

Friday, 4/16: Cannabis and Yoga with KC Carter (@lakatwoman.og)

Tuesday, 4/20: Variety Show with Clayton Farris (@claytonfarris) and Goz (@justgoz_)

If you are looking to celebrate 4/20 this year and don’t know where to begin, The Parent Company and Caliva is the perfect place to start. With so many companies out there at the moment, you not only want to know you are buying from a company that you can trust and you know the ingredients are of the highest, but you also want to know it will do what you expect and that is exactly what you are going to get with The Parent Company and Caliva.