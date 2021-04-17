Earth Day – How You Can Be Kind to the Environment on Earth Day and Every Day

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.

In addition to the large and small events held for Earth Day, consider being more conscious of products that are environmentally friendly. You’ll be surprised at how companies are doing their share. Here are a few products that caught my attention.

IMPACT SNACKS

A bunch of 20-somethings and one doctor bent on making cool things for an even cooler planet are trying to change the way people look at single-use products by making everyday snacking sustainable.

Meet the first truly sustainable snack. Impact Snacks plant-based Superfood Bars have 100% home-compostable packaging and a 2.5x carbon reclaimed footprint. The wrapper is composable. You could eat it.

By definition, sustainability is the ability to be sustained. … It’s the quality of not being harmful to the environment or depleting natural resources. Being sustainable means supporting long-term ecological balance.

These snacks have good stuff– Lion’s Mane, Maca Root, Pea Protein, and Kale are just a few of the functional superfoods they squeezed into every snack. Their bars are 100% plant-based, soy-free, gluten-free, and are made with whole food ingredients. They’re trying to change the way people look at single-use products by making everyday snacking sustainable.

It is always good Karma to eat a snack bar made from superfoods that is tasty and nutritious. I tasted the Superfood Iced Carmel latte bar made by Impact Foods and really enjoyed it. The bar is covered with a velvety vanilla coating and has a rich coffee kick. The texture was like a ground graham cracker. The 50 gram bar contains 12 grams of plant based pea protein and 6 grams of prebiotic fiber.

And then there was the Dark Chocolate Brownie. Good snack. These bars can be eaten without guilt. The contents are all plant based eliminating carbon emissions, and are biodegradable. Even the packaging is

SWAGGR

The Swaggr website says “Treat Your Feet Save the Ocean.” Okay, that got my attention. This company makes socks from recycled plastic bottles.. Their vision is to conserve and create a cleaner ocean so that the marine life remain healthier and live longer. Swaggr socks are made from up to 91% recycled plastic bottles. More than two bottles are used to make each pair of socks.

They boast – and well they should – that they have recycled more than 60,000 plastic bottles so far, helping to reduce the carbon footprint. They are literally helping the ocean.

Okay, the socks are good for the environment. But is that enough reason to buy them? Maybe, maybe not. You wonder, how much difference can there be in socks? A lot. I tried them out. These are so comfortable.

They have a firm but gentle fit. I love how they feel. They are one size fits all, but feel like they are just my size with a firm but not too tight fit. People rave about the breathable mesh and arch support and I can agree. And then there are the thigh high knits – 10 recycled bottles are used in each.

Comfortable, breathable, well fitting and helping to save the planet. And some cool colors as well. Check out Swaggr.

GOODWIPES

For the ladies, one more product for Earth Day. This one is for our hygiene. Goodwipes are personal wipes that are toxin and dye-free, ph-balanced, hypoallergenic and have 99% purified h20. They are sewer and septic safe and biodegradable.

Fine for use at home. But important that you can purchase them in boxes with single use wraps to take along. We’ve all had the occasions when we used a public rest room that had run out of paper. That’s the moment when you will be so happy that you’ve brought along some Goodwipes down there wipes.

By Dianne Davis and Burt Davis