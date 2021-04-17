Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Retail Collection Featuring Iconic Brands and Distinctive Shopping Experiences

Resorts World Las Vegas is unveiling its collection of exciting retail brands and shopping experiences that will debut when the Strip’s newest integrated resort opens this summer. With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space, the city’s newest resort will present two levels of unique shopping experiences catering to all tastes, ranging from renowned luxury and lifestyle apparel brands to cutting-edge experiential venues.



“Our team has worked diligently to develop a collection of retail experiences in line with what Las Vegas travelers and our future guests are looking for today,” said Matt Pinal, Resorts World Las Vegas Vice President of Retail. “When creating our portfolio, we looked closely at how Las Vegas retail has evolved over time and felt it was important to go beyond the traditional retail experience. It was our goal to curate the perfect mix of classic brands with more immersive and unconventional concepts that are sure to pique shoppers’ interests and provide yet another incredible experience while on property.”



The full lineup of retail venues at Resorts World Las Vegas include:

Judith Leiber – Judith Leiber is a name synonymous with elegance, style and sophistication. For more than fifty years, Judith Leiber’s incomparable evening bags and crystal minaudières have been recognized worldwide for their meticulous attention to detail, flawless handcraftsmanship and whimsical designs.

Hervé Léger – Hervé Léger is an iconic luxury brand, ubiquitously known for its unforgettable bandage dresses that celebrate the female form. Under the creative direction of Christian Juul Nielsen, the brand presents collections that revisit its original Parisian roots with an undercurrent of effortless, modern design. Framed through fresh color palettes, the latest collections display the evolution of Hervé Léger – which includes its signature dresses along with a new product assortment of bodysuits, skirts, blouses, sweaters and jumpsuits.

Pepper – A connection company offering wellness solutions to people through best-of-class lifestyle products, education and sensual apparel, Pepper at Resorts World Las Vegas will be the first-ever, luxury intimate wellness store on the Las Vegas Strip. Helmed by husband-and-wife co-founders Lincoln and Sarah Spoor, Pepper empowers individuals to step off the sidelines and onto the field of pleasure, encouraging a stronger connection through playful exploration. The new Pepper store will invite guests to experience the five senses in an artfully designed immersive retail space.

Twila True Fine Jewelry and Watches – Resorts World Las Vegas guests can discover where timeless classics meet fresh and stylish designs at Twila True Fine Jewelry and Watches. The store will specialize in a range of affordable and fine jewelry including enchanting engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, watches and more. This Newport Beach-based brand draws its inspiration from its namesake, who imbues style and grace, inspiring wearable treasures for an everyday statement.

Sneaker Garden – Premium sneaker boutique, Sneaker Garden, will offer a wide variety of the most sought-after shoe brands and limited-edition merchandise. At the store, guests will be able to purchase highly coveted sneakers known globally, including Air Jordan, YEEZY, Off-White, Travis Scott collaborations, Fear of God, Supreme and Bape, among others.

Clivéi Beauty Salon – Clivéi Beauty Salon will bring its highly trained professional technicians to Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can enjoy a glass of champagne or specialty cocktail from the salon’s glamorous full-service bar while getting pampered at the luxury salon offering hair, nail, lash and makeup services. Clivéi will also provide in-room and mobile services for those who would like to get glammed up by the salon’s technicians in the comfort of their room.

Dr. Refresh – With wellness at the forefront, Dr. Refresh is a one-stop shop for all things cosmetic and aesthetics. The flagship location at Resorts World Las Vegas is the first Dr. Refresh outside of Los Angeles, providing cutting-edge experiences, such as vitamin IV drips, a Himalayan sea salt room, acupuncture, cellulite reduction and lymphatic drainage massages, among other highly sought-after treatments. Whether a guest is seeking to boost their immunity or recover from an exciting night on the Las Vegas Strip, or reverse their age by a few years, Dr. Refresh curates the best of wellness and recovery while improving the health and well-being of all guests.

Sugarfina® – Sugarfina® is a luxury candy boutique for grown-ups, featuring over 100 gourmet sweets from artisan candy makers around the world. Sugarfina® offers a unique range of candies that can’t be found anywhere else, such as Champagne Bears® made with vintage brut champagne, rosé-infused gummies and tequila-infused grapefruit sours. Loved by celebrities and tastemakers, Sugarfina’s iconic and exclusive line of products is the ultimate gift and self-treat.

Nectar Bath Treats – Nectar Bath Treats sells handcrafted bath and beauty confections produced in Las Vegas, all made for the entire family. Founded by Tom Taicher, Nectar will put the fun back into functional through delightful bath and beauty treats sure to put a smile on guests’ faces.

Corso – Corso is an artisan jewelry brand inspired by places and cultures around the world. The boutique will offer exclusive collections designed specifically for the Resorts World location, featuring beautiful pieces with unique designs – all handmade in Mexico.

Aubi & Ramsa – Miami-based brand Aubi & Ramsa will expand wine and spirits beyond their liquid state by offering guests a unique selection of boozy ice cream flavors. Flavor highlights include Highland Truffle, a rich Belgian chocolate ice cream infused with Macallan 12 years and finished with chocolate chunks, and Strawberries & Rosé, a luscious strawberry sorbet made with Veuve Clicquot Rosé and a dash of St. Germain.

O bag – O bag at Resorts World Las Vegas will offer customizable Italian handbags and accessories. The fashion-forward O bags are luxurious, lightweight and easy to clean, coming in many colors, sizes and textures. O bag puts sleek, sophisticated Italian style in the hands of shoppers to create their own magic and are customizable for any event, outfit and personality.

Black Clover – With a vision rooted in living life to the fullest and to inspire all to “Live Lucky,” premium lifestyle apparel company Black Clover will offer fashionable headwear, clothing and accessories for guests who want the most out of life and demand the same from their clothing and gear.

Sundries – Resorts World Las Vegas will offer six sundry shops across the property, including three RWStores, providing snacks, refreshments, wine and spirits to resort-branded apparel, accessories, gifts and souvenirs; Elephant’s Closet, a one-stop shop with vacation essentials for all guests; and two pool sundry shops, Sunkissed, selling all sunning needs and Swim Society, a swim apparel shop with a variety of bikinis, trunks, sunglasses and more.

Fred Segal – As previously announced, Los Angeles-based retailer, Fred Segal, will bring two mini flagship locations, one men’s, one women’s to Resorts World Las Vegas. Both stores will bring one-of-a-kind pieces and unique brand activations, featuring a highly curated collection of fashion apparel, accessories, beauty, gifts and jewelry.

For more information, visit Resorts World Las Vegas

Photos and renderings courtesy Resorts World Las Vegas