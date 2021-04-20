Celebrate Shakespeare’s Birthday

Following on the heels of Earth Day is Shakespeare’s Birthday. The Chicago Shakespeare Company celebrates the bard’s birthday. Come join the celebration.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will broadcast TO BE 4/23

Tune in for a night of performance, broadcast from the Theater’s rooftop as we mark Shakespeare’s birthday—celebrating the power of the arts to inspire, heal & unite us.

An immortal line from a poet 400 years ago beckons us still today: “To be, or not to be.” Our city has greatly suffered—but its spirit remains unshakeable. Through song, poetry, dance, and spoken word, this virtual celebration urges us all… to be. To be bold. To be daring. To be a force for positive change.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, from 7:00-7:45pm (CT), Chicago Shakespeare Theater will broadcast TO BE 4/23, a special free, online evening of conversation and performances broadcast from the Theater’s rooftop celebrating Shakespeare’s birthday and the power of the arts to inspire, heal, and unite us.

Featuring:

Emmy award-winning actor, rapper and activist, COMMON In conversation with Artistic Director Barbara Gaines and event Co-Chair Binta Niambi Brown

Special performances by:

Joriah Kwamé

Ingrid Michaelson

Susan Moniz

With Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Jovan Landry, Taheera Whittington

And Ariana Burns, Lucy Godinez, Alexa Moster, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Brandon Pisano, Sawyer Smith

Honoring:

Sheli Z. Rosenberg with Spirit of Shakespeare Award for Distinguished Leadership

To stream this free event, visit chicagoshakes

And streaming from NYC is

THE 18TH ANNUAL WILL-A-THON: ” WILL’S PLAYHOUSE 90″

to be performed LIVE, Sunday, April 25th @ 4:00 P.M. EDT., then Available Around The Clock Throughout On YouTube to the afternoon of Thursday the 29th, it being

A Series of Scenes with an Occasional Sonnet by WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE in Honor of his 457th Birthday

Enjoy WILL-A-THON