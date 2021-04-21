Spring Clean Your Lifestyle with These Expert Tips

With spring in full bloom, are you looking for ways to improve your lifestyle so you can be the healthiest and happiest you can be? Yes, it is pertinent to declutter your living space, but have you thought about how your finances, time management, and napping play into your overall mental wellbeing? These are aspects that must not be ignored. Here are expert tips to help you spring clean and stay on top of your finances and daily schedule, and why regular naps can help you maximize your potential in life.

Invest in Your Future & Build Your Wealth

Nathan Liao, founder of CMA Exam Academy. Courtesy Photo

Nathan Liao, founder of CMA Exam Academy (a top Certified Management Accountant exam review program), has helpful advice for those who want to take charge of their finances and build their wealth: “Building wealth requires the investment of money and time. There’s no other way around it. However, investing in the stock market isn’t the only way to build wealth. Investing in a retirement plan by automating your monthly contribution is a great way to build wealth over time.”

And what are other ways to boost wealth over time? “Buying rental properties that produce positive cash flow is also a fantastic way to increase monthly cash flow and build wealth with equity appreciation,” Liao says. “Starting a new business in areas you’re an expert in is another way to build wealth over time, especially if the business is online. Online businesses aren’t as capital-intensive as brick-and-mortar businesses.”

Ray Blakney, CEO and founder of Podcast Hawk. Courtesy Photo

Optimize Your Daily Schedule

We all know how frustrating it is when the day flies by and it feels like you didn’t get everything you needed to get done. Ray Blakney, CEO and founder of Podcast Hawk (a SaaS product that helps people get booked on podcasts) is here with helpful tips on managing your time better so you can be more productive: “It is so important to work on one thing until completion before starting something else. It does not matter how big or small. Don’t stop answering an email to check a text message. Don’t stop working on your report to just ‘hop on Facebook for one minute’ (which always ends up being 30 minutes). Don’t start a new business when your current one is starting to do well.

Another time management tip is to use Microsoft To Do (formerly Wonderlist). This is a simple to-do list, broken down by day, that syncs to your phone and computer. I make sure I have the three most important tasks I need to complete every day — planned two weeks out — on the app and work through the list every day. It is a simple and no-frills tool, but it is exactly what you need to stay focused and complete projects faster.”

Elevate Your Life with Daily Naps

Mark Zhang, CEO & founder of Manta Sleep. Courtesy Photo

Mark Zhang, CEO & founder of Manta Sleep mask (the only mask designed, constructed, and optimized for deepest-possible sleep in any environment), is a leader of the Pro-Nap Movement. He has insight on why daily naps will help you enhance your overall lifestyle and function to the best of your ability each day:

“A huge part of Manta Sleep’s mission is our Pro-Nap Movement, which is all about rejecting counterproductive, nap-shaming corporate BS — we want to create a community that incites empowerment and change in our corporations and communities,” Zhang says. “It’s about reclaiming what should have always been yours in the first place: your vitality. We believe that great sleep is the non-negotiable foundation you need to create your best life. It’s impossible to unlock your full potential if you’re not getting an afternoon nap every day.

Thus, everything we do at Manta Sleep is fueled by our drive to enable better lives through better sleep and regular naps. We believe that napping at work should be celebrated, not condemned. And we believe naps beat coffee, because our bodies are wired to nap. Naps give you energy, focus, strength and clarity that you don’t get when you grind through the afternoon.”

To Wrap It All Up

We hope that all of these expert tips will help you spring clean your lifestyle and boost your overall wellbeing. Use this helpful advice to better invest in your future, build your wealth, and better manage your time. In addition, make sure to prioritize napping so that you can have more energy and function better each day. All of these tips will help you live healthier and happier this spring and beyond.