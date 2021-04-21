The Simonetta Lein Show Releases Game Changing Entrepreneurs Panel 6: “How Can You Break Boundaries Post COVID?”

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by celebrity TV host and top woman influencer Simonetta Lein. This Simonetta Lein Show, along with its premier of Season Three, has continued its series of panel interview episodes, showcasing local and international entrepreneurs, business owners, and artists, looking to share their industry insights and experiences. For the 6th consecutive panel episode, The Simonetta Lein showcases the topic, “How Can You Break Boundaries Post COVID?”.

Here is a list of our incredible talented and successful panelists for the show:

Michelle Hammons

@beautylifecoach

Michelle Hammons is a Certified Life Coach, Motivational Speaker, TV Host For The Connect Show Texas, Author, Blogger, Podcaster, Mom of 4, business consultant and mentor. She is determined to teach people how to face their fear, say yes to their God given dreams, and to build a legacy for future generations. Trusted by over 400,000 subscribers and over 10,000+ clients, she has built her business, empowering and teaching entrepreneurs how to organize, align, and take massive action to accelerate their businesses as they implement strategic strategies to Discover their Worth! She is the creator and CEO of Beauty Life Coach and she is thrilled to announce her Accelerated 5 Week Course: Discover Your Worth – as an Influencer. 5 strategic ways to make money while you sleep, build a legacy, and accelerate your influence.

Pam Goodwin

@pamgoodwincre

Pam Goodwin is the CEO of award-winning “Goodwin Commercial”, based in Dallas, TX. She is a celebrity real estate broker and land developer specializing in retail/restaurant pad sites, investment sales and consulting services.Pam is on the Forbes Real Estate Council, awarded Power Broker for D magazine, and Women of influence for Globe St. Magazine. Pam is passionate about helping clients overcome the fear of investing in commercial real estate assets. She is a #1 Amazon best-selling author, speaker, and coach, and recently created a new TV Talk Show “The Pam Goodwin Show” interviewing celebrities, entrepreneurs, new talent and local heroes. She is a breast cancer warrior on a mission to remind all women to schedule their 3D mammogram. Her #1 goal is to walk 800 miles in 2021.

Kristina Edwards

@kristinadedwards_

Kristina Edwards is a digital entrepreneur specializing in social media marketing as a CEO of a marketing company named Classy Chic (specifically building IG accounts) and brand collaborations. She has worked personally with several large and small companies, establishing great partnerships since starting her IG/media journey in November of 2019. Kristina has worked with several brands, such as; Target, Shein, Steve Madden, Ulta, Cadillac, Guess, McDonald’s, and Sephora to name a few. When collaborating with brands she works diligently on executing their vision while making the concept truly her own. Kristina’s goal is to help others grow their influence on social media. She finds all things media so fascinating and has discovered so many helpful, foolproof methods that work- since working smarter, not harder is the absolute best way to go.

Jamie Villamor

@jamie_villamor @rockislandarmory @innocentarmor @vegasbows1

Jamie Villamor is a competitive handgun shooter sponsored by Rock Island Armory and she competes all over the world. Jamie is passionate about sharing her love for the shooting sports and promoting firearm safety. She is also a staunch advocate for personal protection and believes that everyone has a responsibility to take measures to be prepared in the event of a crisis. One of the companies Jamie is working with to further that goal is Innocent Armor, a leading innovator of bulletproof lifestyle clothing and gear including backpacks and discrete outerwear. They’ve successfully combined fashion with effective protection to fit a wide variety of everyday needs. Jamie is also an incredible model with a lengthy list of achievements. She’s appeared on dozens of covers including Marie Claire beauty, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, and Muscle & Fitness. When she’s not shooting, Jamie loves to travel and frequently partners with resorts all over the world to increase travel awareness. She is also a small business owner, starting Vegas Bows & Apparel in 2014, which she operates from her Las Vegas office. They focus on creating bows for competitive cheerleaders and dancers all over the world.

Laura Fedock

@lifestylebylaura

Laura Fedock grew up in Kingwood, TX. There was a boutique she used to go to all the time with her mom called Apple Tree Kids. When Laura was three years old, her mother decided that it was best for Laura to make all her own fashion decisions, as my mom was no longer allowed to shop for Laura – ha! Honestly, Laura fell in love with clothes and styling from the very beginning. If only her mother had known then that Laura would be working in the fashion industry, it would have made it easier to accept that her three-year-old had a strong opinion on what she would and wouldn’t wear. Very strong opinion at that!!

Instilled with a love for all things fashion from an early age, Laura decided to focus on developing the proper skill sets through her education. Upon graduating from Texas Tech University with Broadcast Journalism and Advertising degrees, Laura immersed herself in the business world of marketing and retail. After several years in the corporate world, Laura was able to carve out a career path and go out on her own – something she ultimately dreamed about doing from the very beginning. The year 2021 marks Laura’s 12th year working in the fashion industry as a fashion stylist and personal shopper with her Dallas-based business, Life-STYLE by Laura.

Robert Del Grande

@robertdelgrande_

Robert Del Grande has been selling on Amazon.com since 2017. He originally started multiple Private Label brands on Amazon and then quickly transitioned to running clients drop shipping businesses on the platform. Robert is the owner of AmazonAutomation.com servicing over 75+ client Amazon drop shipping businesses. Robert’s two most recent business ventures are an Amazon Private Label Acquisition company called Crescita.io and he just partnered with tech entrepreneur Jonas Muthoni in their pursuit to create the largest global online business selling marketplace, ecomexchange.com.

Michelle Kimberlee

@michellekimberlee @mishki.co

Michelle Kimberlee is an entrepreneur, born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. Michelle is the founder and owner of Mishki Co, a skin cleanser brand that just launched its latest product, the Ultrasonic Skin Cleanser. Michelle is also a fitness model and a bikini pro competitor who has won 4 international titles. Across her social media platforms Michelle is an Influencer for all things fitness, fashion and beauty, sharing her own unique tips and styles, as she works with many brands via collaborations and sponsorships. Michelle was most recently named a top 10 most influential women on Instagram in 2021 by Yahoo Finance.

