Upgrade Your Spring & Summer Road Trips With an Upcycled Bus

Now that spring is in full swing, are you ready to get out there and take that cross-country road trip you’ve been dreaming of? Are you excited to explore new places, perhaps spend a few nights at campgrounds along the way, and visit some gorgeous national parks? Sure, you can load up your car with all of your food, suitcases, and camping essentials (which would likely make for a packed and uncomfortable ride), but there is an even better way to take the best road trip ever: with a converted bus!

Upcycling has exploded in popularity over the years (especially in the interior design, landscaping, and fashion arenas), and it is now being seen all over the automotive space. Creative visionaries are now refurbishing vehicles like school buses, ambulances, and fire trucks that are no longer being used and repurposing them by giving them a completely new look and life. Converted buses are now taking over the road-tripping space for a bevvy of reasons, some of which we have listed below.

You Can Customize Your Bus to Your Heart’s Desire:

A used bus offers so much space to fulfill all of your DIY dreams. You can gut out the inside of the bus and create a true home on wheels, complete with a bed, mini kitchen, eating area, and bathroom! This will make it easier than ever to cook and eat your own meals during your trip, rather than spending a lot of money eating out. You could also make the bus your own den of relaxation and add in an area to practice meditation and do yoga (great for when you need a break from driving).

Or add in a “mini man cave” that is complete with a flat screen TV, gaming console, comfy couch, and mini fridge stocked with your favorite beverages. There are countless ways to personalize your converted bus and make it the perfect road-tripping mobile. It may even become your favorite “me time” spot after the trip!

It Is Easy to Bring Your Whole Travel Crew Along for the Adventure:

Have you and a bunch of your friends been itching to take a road trip to explore new places, especially after these difficult pandemic times we’ve been having? Rather than trying to coordinate a whole caravan of vehicles for a cross-country road trip, you can take a bunch of your friends with you in your bus! You can all split the fuel costs and take turns driving, making the trip easier for everyone. This will be a really great way to re-connect and create new memories that last a lifetime.

Buying a Used Bus Won’t Drain Your Bank Account:

Both new and used RVs can reach into the tens of thousands of dollars, even hundreds of thousands, but this is definitely not the case for pre-owned buses. Lucky for budget-savvy adventurers, state and local governments nationwide are selling their buses that are no longer in use on online auction marketplaces like Municibid — the bidding for some of these buses is starting at just $100! Travelers must hurry to place their bids though, because auctions are ending soon and these buses are very popular with digital nomads and upcycling enthusiasts.

Buying a Used Bus in a Government Auction Is a Safer Purchase:

Some people try to purchase RVs and buses via seller apps and websites and end up dealing with con artists who try to scam them out of their hard-earned money. Luckily, you will never need to worry about dealing with awful scammers in government auctions, because you are purchasing vehicles from municipalities. You can have peace of mind in knowing that every seller is trust-worthy and credible.

Travelers also sometimes purchase buses on seller apps and websites and later discover that the vehicle they bought is grossly unmaintained and ridden with issues. In contrast, governments have regular maintenance schedules for their buses. However, you should still do your due diligence and make sure the bus is the one for you. All sales at government auctions are final. It’s not like a store where you can return an item if it doesn’t fit.

Repairing a Bus Is Cheaper than Repairing an RV:

One more thing to note is that it is cheaper and easier to repair a bus from a government auction than it is to repair an RV. All of the buses come from top manufacturers like Ford and GMC, so it’s easy to find mechanics in the event that any repairs need to be made. The parts are also cheap and easy to find. On the other hand, you would need to take an RV to a specialty RV repair shop and order custom parts, which can end up being a costly hassle.

My Verdict:

Spring and summer are the perfect seasons to take a wonderful road trip and explore your surroundings. The best way to do this is with a converted bus, as you can customize it however you want and bring along your whole travel crew for the adventure! You also won’t have to blow a hole in your wallet, as a pre-owned bus can be purchased for a very reasonable price at a government auction. These buses are regularly maintained, and government auction sellers are all credible and trust-worthy. So what are you waiting for… take the road trip of a lifetime with a converted bus!