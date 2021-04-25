A Restaurant Roundup for Mother’s Day in Chicago

With the impact of COVID-19 slightly lessening, there will be the opportunity for some people to celebrate Mother’s Day inside or outside of restaurants, while taking food home remains an option. A Mother’s Day celebration is also a time to think creatively with the likelihood of good weather, a good time to plant and/or enjoy plants and the color of flowers. Check out the Splash Magazines Worldwide roundup of restaurants.

The Rambler_Enclosed Beer Garden

THE RAMBLER KITCHEN + TAP

Mother’s Day Complimentary Mimosas for Mom at The Rambler

Sunday, May 9

$11 to $20 brunch menu items

The Rambler in North Center will offer complimentary mimosa for all moms this Mother’s Day with purchase of a brunch item on Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Specials include $20 bottomless mimosas paired with a la carte brunch items like a BYO Omelette Menu, scratch Biscuits and Gravy smothered in The Rambler’s signature country sausage gravy ($11), Turtle French Toast with two slices of pound cake French toast, stuffed then topped with rich chocolate, caramel, chocolate chips, crushed pecans and fresh whipped cream ($13), The Rambler Scrambler with three scrambled eggs, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar, served with a mountain of seasoned breakfast potatoes ($12) and more.

Space is limited, to reserve a table email events@theramblerchicago.com.

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Rewired Breakfast Pizza



REWIRED PIZZA CAFE & BAR

Brunch, Live Entertainment and Complimentary Roses for Mom at Rewired

Sunday, May 9

$9 to $12 brunch items

Rewired Pizza Cafe & Bar will host Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, May 9 with live entertainment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the patio and inside. All moms who dine at Rewired will receive a complimentary rose.

The al la carte brunch menu features items like the Rewired BELT Sandwich with bacon, scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, garlic basil mayo, tomato and mixed greens served on brioche with brunch potatoes ($9), house made Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy ($10), and the Chicken and Waffles with house made waffles, fried chicken thigh and maple syrup ($12). Guests can pair menu items with brunch cocktails including Mimosas, Kir Royale, Bellinis, Micheladas, Bloody Marys and more.

Reservations are highly recommended. To reserve a table, call 773.360.1621 or email daniel@rewiredcafe.com.

Location: 1100 W Thorndale Chicago, IL 60660 | (773) 360-1621 | www.rewiredcafe.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Scratchboard Kitchen_Exterior

SCRATCHBOARD KITCHEN

Mother’s Day A La Carte and Take & Bake Specials at Scratchboard Kitchen

Saturday, May 8: Brunch kit pickup

Sunday, May 9: Mother’s Day brunch

Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights will be open for dine-in brunch reservations on Sunday, May 9. They will also offer Mother’s Day Take and Bake Kits To-Go available for pickup on Saturday, May 8.

Mother’s Day brunch will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature the regular menu items plus a la carte specials created by Executive Chef Grace Goudie. Highlights include an Ambrosia Salad with chamomile mascarpone cheese, seasonal fruit, and granola, Avocado Toast with radishes, ramps, purple asparagus, and everything seasoning, Crab Omelette with curry hollandaise and herbs, and a selection of house made pastries like Rhubarb and Cardamom Scones, Strawberry and Coconut Poptarts, a gluten free Matcha Yuzu and White Chocolate Mini Loaf, Chai and Lavender Muffins and Butterfly Pea Donuts. Reservations can be made online for indoor or outdoor dining on the patio via Tock.

Mother’s Day Take and Bake Brunch Kits To-Go are available for pickup on Saturday, May 8 and will include everything to reheat and bake a fresh brunch for Mom on Sunday morning. The $100 brunch kit serves four people with options like Yogurt Parfaits with granola, chia seeds and strawberry-coconut jam, Asparagus, Bacon, and Leek Rosti featuring eggs filled with asparagus, bacon and leeks, topped with fontina and goat cheeses baked into a crispy potato crust, Baked French Toast with Scratchboard’s homemade biscuits turned into french toast, served with maple syrup, and Mini Rhubarb and Cardamom Scones. Add-ons include a Caviar Board with two Chandon Splits with Regiis Ova Royal Caviar, savory donut holes, creme fraiche, eggs and onion (serves 7; $80). Brunch drink kits and select bottles of wine will also be available. To order, visit https://www.exploretock.com/scratchboardkitchen/experience/275053/mothers-day-take-home-brunch?date=2021-05-08&size=1&time=10%3A00

Location: 5 W. Campbell St. | Arlington Heights, IL 60005 | (847) 749-3103 |

www.scratchboardkitchenah.com

Hours: Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED | Wednesday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

UVAE Kitchen and Wine Bar

UVAE KITCHEN & WINE BAR

Brunch To-Go and Complimentary Mimosas for Mom at Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

Sunday, May 9

$8 to $18 brunch entrees

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar in Andersonville will host Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring a complimentary mimosa for all moms. The dine-in brunch menu will range in price from $8 to $18, and highlights include Bacon Brioche French Toast, Lobster Cake Benedict, Carrot and Zucchini Pancakes, Chilaquiles with Salsa Verde, Nutella Croissants and more. Weather permitting, guests can dine on the intimate flower-lined sidewalk patio on Clark Street that can accomodate 40 guests with tables spaced 6 feet apart for guest safety. Reservations are available via Resy.

For guests who plan to celebrate Mother’s Day at home, Uvae will offer their signature Sunday Brunch Menu for Two to-go. The package is $50 and includes a bottle of cava, trio of house made purees, Nutella croissants, brioche French toast, and an asparagus and goat cheese omelet. To order, visit https://uvaechicago.com/home/wine-dinners/.

Wine and Cheese Baskets will also be available to purchase for $80 each. Baskets include a bottle of rosé and cava, assorted cheeses, artisanal crackers, a trio of Andersonville Fine Foods Nuts, and a trio of Twidley Bits fruit butter and compote. To order, visit https://uvaechicago.com/home/shop/.

Location: 5553 N Clark St | Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 |

www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Saturday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WhirlyBall,WhirlyBall Play

WHIRLYBALL CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE & VERNON HILLS

Mother’s Day BOGO Special at WhirlyBall

Sunday, May 9

By reservation only

For families looking to treat Mom to a unique day out this Mother’s Day, WhirlyBall is offering a Mother’s Day BOGO special. Patrons who buy an hour of any activity will get a half hour activity of their choice FREE. Customers can choose from activities like Bowling (Chicago & Naperville only), HyperBowling (Naperville only), LaserTag, WhirlyBall, Ping Pong, Giant Connect Four, and Giant Jenga. The special is available via private party booking only and reservations are required. In between activities, families can dine from The Pivot Room’s chef-driven menu featuring fresh takes on classic American fare, a rotating craft beer selection and refreshing cocktails.

Dedicated to and built for playing it safe, WhirlyBall is ready to host groups of any size this Mother’s Day by reservation only. WhirlyBall’s spacious locations spanning thousands of square feet makes social distancing easy with its powerful ventilation system and expansive outdoor patios and terraces. To properly foster a safe environment, the team has implemented safety precautions in accordance with the recommended guidelines by the state.

Location:

1825 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773-486-7777

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, IL 60563 | 630-932-4800

285 Center Dr. Vernon Hills, IL 60061 | 847-918-0800

www.whirlyball.com

Hours: By Reservation Only

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Home or at Prairie Grass Cafe

There’s nothing like a delicious Mother’s Day meal to enjoy with your family and Prairie Grass Cafe wants to celebrate by doing the cooking for you. Join them by ordering To Go. Chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris will have you covered.

Pre-Order your Mother’s Day to-go packages for pick up on Sunday, May 9 between 3pm and 4:45pm. Orders must be placed by Friday, May 7. You are encouraged to order early to avoid the restaurant selling out. Call (847) 205-4433 to place your order.

Families may dine in by making a reservation at (847) 205-4433. Reservations start at 5 pm, Sunday May 9.The regular menu will be available along with several special. Seating is limited. Please reserve early.

Prairie Grass Cafe

For more information, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at twitter.com/prairiegrasscaf and twitter.com/sarahstegner ; on Instagram at instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.