My Brooklyn Hamlet – Shakespeare On Dateline

By Kathy Carpenter

Sripps Ranch Theatre and the Oceanside

Theatre Company have come together to provide the filmed production of “My Brooklyn Hamlet.” The one woman phenomenal play written and starring the amazing Brenda Adelman. A story of love, betrayal, tragedy and forgiveness.

Story Matters. We keep hearing that over and over. If you have a good story the people will come, and they will stay. Brenda Adelman has that story. Am amazing story she has crafted into a masterpiece. Brenda compels us right from the start, drawing us into her Jewish American Princess lifestyle. Compelling us to follow her from beginning to end. Captivating us under her spell.

Weaving us in and out through the turmoil of her life. Loving and believing in the dad who betrayed her by shooting her mom and marrying her aunt within months. Painting a picture so vivid we were standing in her shoes with her. A master storyteller who story deserves to be heard.

Hamlet revisited with a fresh twist. A Jewish American tale told with a comic bent, and an unexpected outcome.

The set is Brenda’s living room, and is a modern day tale, well written in 1995. The play is directed by Charles Peters, and the videographer/editor is Ted Leib.

This film is for you if you love Hamlet. If you hate Hamlet or if you love Dateline. I fall into the last category. But this is better than Dateline because you know what happens and the outcome.

Or just plain love a good story.

Will you tune in to support Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company. All theatres are hurting. We need to stand behind them if we want to have theatre in the future. I don’t know about you but I can’t imagine life without live theatre. Well I can wehave gotten a glimpse of it over the past year. I didn’t like it, did you?

The play is streaming April 23 -35 and April 30th – May 2, 2021. Grab your ticket now.

Tickets $22 Scripps Ranch Theater

Zoom talkback with Brenda Adelman –

Wednesday, April 28 @ 7pm