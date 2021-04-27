The Mountaintop Review – A Night With Martin Luther King Jr.

By Kathy Carpenter

Martin Luther King Jr, had a dream. “of freedom and the security of justice.” From his Famous speech, during the March on Washington D.C., August 28th, 1963. A speech given sixty years ago. The reverend fought his battle with peace. On April 25th, 2021, during his acceptance speech for the “Humanitarian Award,” on the 93rd Academy Awards. Tyler Perry brought forth the same message. For people of all races, and nationalities To join him and come together peacefully, to end all this hated and live as one. The movement is still relevant, although progress has been made, it has been slow. Let us join together in peace.

The American History Theater, The Roustabouts Theatre Co., & amp; Teenage Youth Performing Arts Theatre Company join together to present “The Mountaintop.” A fanciful tribute to the last night of Martin Luther King Jr. last night on earth.

A blend of humor, beliefs, and fantasy. A night returning to his hotel room exhausted after giving the speech during a raging storm. His bodyguard, is sent out to get King a pack of Pall Mall cigarettes. Anxious, King calls for a cup of coffee and receives and unexpected visitor. His coffee is delivered by the delightful character, Camie the maid. The audience is sure to love this empathic character King and Camie carry on a memorful evening with a twist in the middle. An insightful fun undertaking, written bv Katori Hall.

Kandace Crystal, directed two remarkable actors, who mastered the play. Caiel Nobel, and Ashley Graham. They both had outstanding performances, and the play is a must see for American History fans,

Filmed against the backdrop of a Motel Six double bed style hotel room. You can stream this play from Aprilo 24, 2021, – through May 16., 2021.

The characters are compelling and more than carry you through the show. Even though the end seemed a bit ubiquitous.

Remember we all need to do our part to keep theatre going. Please show your support by watching the stream or donating to one of the theater’s

The Mountaintop

April 24 – May 16

The Roustabouts

.Box Office

(619) 568-5800

boxoffice@theroustabouts.org

The American History Theater

10770 Black Mountain Road Spc 193,

San Diego, CA 92126

​858-689-9106

Teenage Youth Performing Arts Theatre Company (TYPA)

GET TICKETS HERE: http://www.themountaintopsd.com/