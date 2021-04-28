Fashion Sustainability Summit 2021

Fashion Sustainability is an important partition in the new future of fashion – obvious that power is in the hands of the brand when it comes to making decisions regarding environmental sustainability – its whether to follow or not. Unfortunately, the synthetics we all know + love use 1 billion barrels of toxic chemicals to produce [plastic] textiles that greatly enhance the designer’s carry over range of design– look at Gucci Fall/Winter 2021 – sequince, furs, leathers with layering of fabrics meshing together in different stylized cuts with bags made of all fur or leather + metal briefcases. The fact that it use 1 billion barrels of toxic chemicals to produce these materials s toxic waste to the environment does not seem to dampin the designers tongue nor not stop most major designers from designing with heavy materials, from knits to drapingly long collar shirts [cotton], collections in 2021 are full of layering big knits over heavy trousers, going with the romper or really dressing it up with dresses + slacks of leather, fur coats, expensive knits, accessorizing with fur bags + silver [some gold].

C

Copyright Gucci

Fashion shows + events have been at a standstill due to COVID-19, so many are wondering if designers will continue the online root, publishing the filming of runway as an expression of movement in art to releasing ad campaigns on designer channels highlighting the season’s collection, usually with a musical arrangement ranging from live singers/performers to tracks layering with the textures + styles of film + movement to create a ‘music video’ or commercial if you will, for the brand. The events are filmed privately.

Copyright Gucci

Giving into sustainable designing for the benefit of the environment + necessity of the planet – the problem as usual? Price points. Surviving in a changing industry thus getting couture prices for each piece is an ideal sector for alternate all natural sustainable design houses. ‘No one has given it the love + attention it [sustainable textiles] needs to grow – fitting the price points to compete with conventional methodologies,’ according to McCartney.



Business of Fashion, which held a summit on Fashion Sustainability April 14, 2021 at 6 AM Los Angeles, clarified the startling situation regarding fashion sustainability – the lack of accountability. “The Index found actions lag stated ambitions, even among the industry’s largest and most highly resourced businesses. The average score was just 36 out of a possible 100, with significant disparities in engagement and progress. Measuring performance was complicated by patchy and inconsistent reporting that reflects a wider accountability problem.





[Business of Fashion, The BoF Sustainability Index]

Due to COVID-19, some businesses have adopted a remote factory setting for full production whilst others look to online commerce with China. Either way, there are measures that can be taken to ensure sustainability practices are lived up to; examining garment waste is a pivotal cruciality with 11.3 billion tons of clothing waste toxifying the environment, having a negative impact on the overall health of the planet. One method of using the remainder off the cutting room floor – referring to reworking the trimmings back into fabric for use in the collection – a sustainability trend that furthers sustainability as a whole – using organics + putting better chemicals + existence in the future – only Stella McCartney is the only design house working with sustainable forests [think mushroom leather] + adopting many of these methodical details behind sustainability. Her design house represents how it can be successful for a number of new businesses currently incorporating new practices as they buy farms and warehouse factories to produce. In the grass roots based movement of these small, new compartmentalized companies that do business globally, with remote design spaces where each part of the process is going on; the production team works only from that location + also focuses on more parts of the production in-house, including media + online sales.

Animal cruelty was brought up by Stella McCartney shedding light on the fact that what is not commonly known is how these textile practice sustainability, treat their animals + pay workers. The fact is that the people responsible for bringing garments to life are not paid a decent wage, meaning they cannot afford to live versus that which is paid in the United States demands the utmost attention at once as it has come true to form – / + that is that living conditions internationally are poverty level + animals are treated cruelly. Based on new models, regenerative farming will change the way animals + land are treated. Everything will be done on location and savor the earth, rather than make it suffer.