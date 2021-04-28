World Wish Day at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas invites guests to make their wildest wishes come true on Thursday, April 29th, in honor of World Wish Day, with one-of-a-kind experiences that will turn dreams into reality. Whether you are looking to virtually add your personal wish to the golden canopy of The Wishing Tree, grant a wish for your favorite fashionista, or turn wishful thinking into reality by taking center stage or hanging with your favorite celebrities, The Shoppes is the ultimate destination to make wishes come true this World Wish Day.

To begin a fun-filled World Wish Day, guests can find their way to The Wishing Tree, a 20-foot-tall olive tree replica boasting gold leaves in a serene Italian garden-like space in the luxurious destination. As guests marvel at the beautiful details of The Wishing Tree, they will find a QR code to bring a magical augmented reality aspect to their experience. After scanning the QR code, guests have the opportunity to send their wishes virtually to the golden canopy of The Wishing Tree as they speak their wish into the voice-activated Instagram filter. No matter how big or small the wish, The Wishing Tree is there to listen.

Guests who wish to have the spotlight on them will want to visit Kamu Ultra Karaoke to take center stage. As the first high-end ultra-luxurious karaoke club on The Las Vegas Strip, Kamu brings an incomparable experience. With 40 private soundproof suites, guests are the star of the show as they belt out their favorite ballads to show their skills. This ultimate karaoke experience will make all singers live out their dreams of stardom.

KAMU Hive Suite (Courtesy KAMU Ultra Karaoke)

If you wish to rub shoulders with A-List celebrities, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is the perfect place. The star-studded attraction features an array of popular superstars such as Miley Cyrus on her famous wrecking ball, Las Vegas legend Celine Dion, and Queen Bey herself! Stepping into the famed destination will be a wish come true for the pop culture lover.

A lavish shopping experience is on the top of every fashionista’s wish list and Jimmy Choo never disappoints. The renowned luxury brand provides a shopping experience like no other at The Shoppes. Feel like Cinderella in the perfect shoe like the Baily 100, a sensual high stiletto heel finished with a crystal and pearl arch strap that adds to the glamour ($1,050). Or find the perfect accessories that will wow everyone like the Mini Paris with a crystal buckle accessory ($750). Grand Canal Shoppes has the most lavish experiences for guests who wish for retail therapy.

Jimmy Choo Baily 100 (Courtesy Jimmy Choo)

If there is one city that was meant to celebrate World Wish Day, that city is Las Vegas. When it comes to luxury and a variety of options that would make any wish come true, visit Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.