Einstein Comes Through Review – Moral Relativity At Play?

Review By Kathy Carpenter

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” – Albert Einstein

North Coast Repertory Theatre continue it’s Theatre to film streaming with one man show, “Einstein Comes Through.” By David Ellenstein & Marc Silver.Directed by Davie Ellenstein. Starring Jake Broder.

The art of performing a one man show takes a special talent of it’s own. Taking on the tole of several characters through out a show. Jake Broder was a Rockstar. Taking on Hank, an ordinary man, his wife, and Einstein. His Einstein was a masterpiece. Brilliant, witty, and fascinating. He embodied each role fully. Each role with distinguishing characteristics, establishing his mastery,.

The story takes place in the living area, table and kitchen area of fifties or sixties circa With a huge photo of Albert Einstein on the wall. This is the home of a man called Hank. Hank is a little off the grid. Living in his own head. He is an actor, who has been portraying Einstein and has a great love of the man. The play is a noisy play with timers of different kinds going off at various time. When Hank he documents in a journal his recollections of the past bit of time. In which bits and [nieces of his life unfold.

In between some of the timers Einstein emerges. It’s at these times Broders acting shines, I loved his Einstein. My favorite part of the show is one being able to be done with the magic of file. Where it bounces back and forth between Hank and Einstein like they are having a conversation. A truly exception piece of work.

Einstein Comes Out, definitely worth you time. Reserve your ticket now and keep theatre alive.

Einstrein Comes Out

North Coast Repertory Theatre

Streaming April 28 – May 23, 2021

