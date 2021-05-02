Pear Theater Takes Silicon Valley Series of Short Plays Online This Year

From the Pear Theater as way of Introduction:

“A Stable Family by Matthew Fyffe

New father Joseph struggling with the responsibilities of raising his first son… who was born in a stable, in Bethlehem, in 0 AD. Can the Three Wise Ones offer some advice and hopefully save an entire religion at the same time? Or will their anxieties (not to mention Joseph’s) about being up to the task change the world as we know it?

Yes Yes Maybe by Leah Halper

A poignant story of a not-so-young man in Buenos Aires asking his family tough questions and demanding long-denied answers.

Hello Heriberto by Leah Halper

A woman in labor and her partner hurry to get to the hospital while simultaneously struggling with the personal, economical, and existential challenges of bringing a new life into the world.

Don’t Let Go by Carol Wolf

A community of blind primitives help one another through a fearful landscape of dangers. But when one leader notices he has additional senses, ones that help him gather more food and keep his people safe, he will discover that such an existence is more dangerous than he might have realized.

Wheel of Fortuna by Bridgette Dutta Portman

Contestants Nero (a moody teen with mommy issues), Cleopatra (a savvy ruler who is determined to win), and Marcus Anonymus (an obscure goat-herder) attempt to win money and the latest model chariot while the insanely bored show host (and goddess) Fortuna sneaks sips from her flask.

Power(less) Pete by Megan Maugheri

When Power(less) Pete sinks into an existential crisis during the summer of 2020, Magic Max attempts to help him get back to being a kick-ass superhero. Can Max get Pete to find his power again? To turn off “South Park” reruns and stop drinking Power Punch and gin? Or to at least take a shower and put on some pants?

Sequestered by Barbara Anderson

A couple struggles to find time together after their online, lockdown schedules become jam-packed. Can they find a few minutes for dinner together amid the nonstop streaming workouts, workshops, and work meetings? Will they ever return to the couple they were before — or have they, already?

Roadside Attraction by Peggy Powell

Two visitors to a Museum of Oddities in the middle of nowhere will undergo a very odd experience, indeed.

Keepsake by Peggy Powell

Keira’s husband has been cryogenically frozen for decades. The lab is ready to bring him back — but is she?