How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style in New York City

Cinco de Mayo isn’t a Mexican holiday and Mexico doesn’t observe it. It actually began in

California. As a side note, it commemorates a battle fought in Mexico in which the town of

Puebla defeated invading French troops. Whether Cinco de Mayo is a tradition or a serious

celebration, we can certainly have a lot of fun with it and show our affinity for all things

Mexican.

King David Tacos courtesy King David Tacos



King David Tacos

Start your holiday with Tex-Mex breakfast tacos from King David Tacos. The Brooklyn-based

import from Austin is all the rage and will deliver a variety of taco bundles with choices like

queen bean (refried beans potato, egg, cheese), Mom’s migas (eggs scrambled with Mom’s

salsa and tortilla chips, with jalapeno rajas, cheese), or the No. 5 (chili non carne, beans,

potato). For Cinco de Mayo, order their Taco Drop delivery and you’ll get two Mexican spring

water Topo Chicos as a bonus. Just heat and eat! If you’re out and about, they also have carts at

Madison Square Park and Prospect Park.



Los Tacos No. 1 courtesy Times Square Alliance



Los Tacos No. 1

They don’t look like much, but the lines tell a different story. The multi-station Los Tacos No. 1

stands in Chelsea Market and Times Square are the real deal when it comes to Mexican tacos.

Los Tacos No. 1 was created after three friends from Tijuana, Mexico and California decided tobring authentic Mexican bites to the East Coast, using family recipes with fresh and simple

ingredients. You’ll have to bring your own margaritas, though – they don’t serve alcohol.

Seamore’s Shrimp Taco Meal Kit courtesy Baldor Specialty Foods



Seamore’s

Created by Seamore’s Montauk-inspired sustainable seafood restaurants in Manhattan, the

“Shrimp Taco Meal Kit” celebrates Cinco de Mayo with peppery salsa macha- braised shrimp,

avocado, tortillas, lime crema and cabbage. Add your own tequila and you won’t even mind the

easy clean-up.

Rosie’s Taco Kit courtesy Baldor Specialty Foods



Rosie’s

East Village Mexican bistro, Rosie’s, has put it all together for you with their “Rosie’s Taco Kit.”

Designed for a festive taco night at home, you can say you’ve done some of the cooking

yourself with this party kit. You’ll get three different salsas, fresh ingredients to make your own

guacamole, and three different taco fillings. Not to worry, though, the kit comes with step-by-

step directions.

The Gumbo Bros



The Gumbo Bros

For a Cajun spin on the holiday, The Gumbo Bros offers a NOLA-inflected special for Cinco de

Mayo. For a whopping $5, you can order two catfish tacos. The Boerum Hill eatery is what

happens when Mardi Gras meets Cinco de Mayo. You can chow down on the tacos, get your

hands dirty with their crawfish boil (call to arrange) and drink a few hurricanes or Abita’s to

toast the holiday.

Cantina Rooftop courtesy Cantina Rooftop



Cantina Rooftop

Plan an outdoor fiesta with your gang at Cantina Rooftop in Hell’s Kitchen. If you time it right,

the sunset is a perfect backdrop to the colorful umbrellas covering the tables. Go a little crazy

with your group and share the totally instagrammable 8.5-pound Big Ass Taco or the 15-pound

Big Ass Burrito. Wash everything down with a fruity Niña Fresa, made with Don Diego Silver

tequila, watermelon, strawberry and St. Germaine.

Sinigual guacamole courtesy Sinigual

Margarita courtesy Sinigual



Sinigual

Sinigual will entertain you on Cinco de Mayo on their lovely patio with a mariachi band from 4-

7pm. Order one of their handcrafted margaritas; guacamole as you like it, made tableside; and

a pile of their sizzling fajitas, and let the party begin.

Casa del Toro aerialist courtesy Casa del Toro

Casa del Toro

For more entertainment, Casa Del Toro, the Oaxacan-inspired taqueria in Hell’s Kitchen

presents a fiesta to remember with live entertainment from aerialists, contortionists and dancers. The restaurant’s full Mexican menu and complimentary Patron tastings might have

you dancing as you pose for photo opportunities in front of a step and repeat wall.

Tipsy Scoop,,Tanteo Tequila and Natalie’s Juices courtesy Natalie’s Juices



Tipsy Scoop and Tanteo Tequila

What would Cinco de Mayo be without tequila ice cream? To celebrate, Tanteo Tequila has

collaborated with Brooklyn’s Tipsy Scoop and Natalie’s Juice to create two special 100% agave-

infused boozy desserts for Cinco de Mayo. The Tipsy Squeeze ( vanilla ice cream with orange

juice, strawberry and blanco tequila),and The Spicy Fiesta (key lime sorbet made with Natalie’s

margarita mix and jalapeno tequila) and both 5% ABV per serving. You can buy them from

Tipsy Scoop’s locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan or online for same-day delivery in NYC.

TacoCina

TacoCina

And for one last way to enjoy the holiday, make it a margarita day with TacoCina. You can sip $5 margaritas in the new taco stand from Union Square Hospitality Group in Williamsburg’s Domino Park as you survey the East River and the skyline.