How to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Style in New York City

Cinco de Mayo isn’t a Mexican holiday and Mexico doesn’t observe it. It actually began in
California. As a side note, it commemorates a battle fought in Mexico in which the town of
Puebla defeated invading French troops. Whether Cinco de Mayo is a tradition or a serious
celebration, we can certainly have a lot of fun with it and show our affinity for all things
Mexican.
King David Tacos
Start your holiday with Tex-Mex breakfast tacos from King David Tacos. The Brooklyn-based
import from Austin is all the rage and will deliver a variety of taco bundles with choices like
queen bean (refried beans potato, egg, cheese), Mom’s migas (eggs scrambled with Mom’s
salsa and tortilla chips, with jalapeno rajas, cheese), or the No. 5 (chili non carne, beans,
potato). For Cinco de Mayo, order their Taco Drop delivery and you’ll get two Mexican spring
water Topo Chicos as a bonus. Just heat and eat! If you’re out and about, they also have carts at
Madison Square Park and Prospect Park.
Los Tacos No. 1
They don’t look like much, but the lines tell a different story. The multi-station Los Tacos No. 1
stands in Chelsea Market and Times Square are the real deal when it comes to Mexican tacos.
Los Tacos No. 1 was created after three friends from Tijuana, Mexico and California decided tobring authentic Mexican bites to the East Coast, using family recipes with fresh and simple
ingredients. You’ll have to bring your own margaritas, though – they don’t serve alcohol.
Seamore’s
Created by Seamore’s Montauk-inspired sustainable seafood restaurants in Manhattan, the
“Shrimp Taco Meal Kit” celebrates Cinco de Mayo with peppery salsa macha- braised shrimp,
avocado, tortillas, lime crema and cabbage. Add your own tequila and you won’t even mind the
easy clean-up.
Rosie’s
East Village Mexican bistro, Rosie’s, has put it all together for you with their “Rosie’s Taco Kit.”
Designed for a festive taco night at home, you can say you’ve done some of the cooking
yourself with this party kit. You’ll get three different salsas, fresh ingredients to make your own
guacamole, and three different taco fillings. Not to worry, though, the kit comes with step-by-
step directions.
The Gumbo Bros
For a Cajun spin on the holiday, The Gumbo Bros offers a NOLA-inflected special for Cinco de
Mayo. For a whopping $5, you can order two catfish tacos. The Boerum Hill eatery is what
happens when Mardi Gras meets Cinco de Mayo. You can chow down on the tacos, get your
hands dirty with their crawfish boil (call to arrange) and drink a few hurricanes or Abita’s to
toast the holiday.
Cantina Rooftop
Plan an outdoor fiesta with your gang at Cantina Rooftop in Hell’s Kitchen. If you time it right,
the sunset is a perfect backdrop to the colorful umbrellas covering the tables. Go a little crazy
with your group and share the totally instagrammable 8.5-pound Big Ass Taco or the 15-pound
Big Ass Burrito. Wash everything down with a fruity Niña Fresa, made with Don Diego Silver
tequila, watermelon, strawberry and St. Germaine.
Sinigual
Sinigual will entertain you on Cinco de Mayo on their lovely patio with a mariachi band from 4-
7pm. Order one of their handcrafted margaritas; guacamole as you like it, made tableside; and
a pile of their sizzling fajitas, and let the party begin.
Casa del Toro
For more entertainment, Casa Del Toro, the Oaxacan-inspired taqueria in Hell’s Kitchen
presents a fiesta to remember with live entertainment from aerialists, contortionists and dancers. The restaurant’s full Mexican menu and complimentary Patron tastings might have
you dancing as you pose for photo opportunities in front of a step and repeat wall.
Tipsy Scoop and Tanteo Tequila
What would Cinco de Mayo be without tequila ice cream? To celebrate, Tanteo Tequila has
collaborated with Brooklyn’s Tipsy Scoop and Natalie’s Juice to create two special 100% agave-
infused boozy desserts for Cinco de Mayo. The Tipsy Squeeze ( vanilla ice cream with orange
juice, strawberry and blanco tequila),and The Spicy Fiesta (key lime sorbet made with Natalie’s
margarita mix and jalapeno tequila) and both 5% ABV per serving. You can buy them from
Tipsy Scoop’s locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan or online for same-day delivery in NYC.
TacoCina
And for one last way to enjoy the holiday, make it a margarita day with TacoCina. You can sip $5 margaritas in the new taco stand from Union Square Hospitality Group in Williamsburg’s Domino Park as you survey the East River and the skyline.
