Suzanne DeLaurentiis Takes Time To Honor Veterans During Gifting Lounge

Suzanne DeLaurentiis’s annual pre-Oscar charity event took place at the Hilton Hotel in Universal City on April 24th. The event benefited U.S. Veterans as part of DeLaurentiis’s Operation Hollywood organization.

Due to COVID-19, Suzanne was unable to hold the event last year and so many guests were excited to finally get out and support a great cause. Testing, waivers, and proper safety precautions were required to enter in order to have a safe and fun event.

The event was produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Leilani Turner, and Joy Parris. Guests were treated to gifts from: Ama L’Arte, CANN, Monat, Certainly Soap, dōTERRA, Gohar’s Bakery, Alstelle, San Francisco Distilling Co., Suja Organic, True Food Organic, Whimsical Wicks Candle Co., Wiley Wallaby, Mike’s Vegan Fudge, LFN Corporate Wellness, True Serenity Tea and The Vocal Workout.