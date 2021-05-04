Cinco de Mayo 2021 – So Many Ways to Celebrate

Cinco de Mayo has become a holiday that is celebrated as much in America as it is in Mexico. With so many people celebrating on May 5th, the ways to celebrate are seemingly endless. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of cocktails as well as venues that will help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo in 2021.



Together rocker Sammy Hagar and chef Guy Fieri created Santo Spirits and found their virtuoso with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation master distiller from the famed distillery El Viejito, founded in 1937, in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Sammy’s history of making world-renowned tequila, Guy’s world-famous taste buds, and Juan Eduardo’s award-winning craftsmanship, bring to life the portfolio of Santo Spirits: The world’s first Mezquila and an old-world style tequila Blanco.

Santo Spirts to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo has provided the recipe to their Santo Oaxaca. Bring the tropical vacation home this Cinco de Mayo and mix up the celebration with the world’s only Mezquila blended with these fresh fruit and tropical flavors. Pair this cocktail with your carne asada tacos and enjoy!

Santo Oaxaca

1 oz. Santo Mezquila

1 oz. Trinity Rum Blend

2 parts 151 Rum

1 part Zaya Rum

1 part Beach Bar Rum

1 oz. Velvet Falernum

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Pineapple Juice

0.5 oz. Cinnamon Syrup

0.5 oz. Hibiscus Tea (double strength)

1 splash of Absinthe

Add ingredients to shaker with ice, shake and strain over crushed ice.

Serve in a zombie glass or tall tiki mug

Garnish with: citrus peel, mint bunch, lime wheel, and dried hibiscus flower

This year on May 5th, Drizly presents a LIVE tequila and mezcal tasting – with special guests Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston! Want to know how to smell tequilas and mezcals? How to properly taste them? Figure out what separates these delicious beverages? Drizly’s got you covered. During the live event at 7:30pm ET, viewers will:

· Sample 4 unique tequilas, led by tequila expert, @the_tequila_wanderer

· Learn how to make The Original Margarita

· Join special guests Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston and get schooled on their seductively smooth mezcal, Dos Hombres

Drinks featured in the event can be bought beforehand for easy follow along using the code LIFETIME at checkout for $5 off or free delivery – on May 5 only. Those interested in attending the event can register online here.

The Best Cinco de Mayo Specials for 2021 (Courtesy RetailMeNot)



7-Eleven

On May 5 only, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards members a small Slurpee drink for just $1 plus 4 FREE mini tacos! Choose from your favorite Slurpee flavors or try one of two featured springtime Slurpee flavors, Peach Perfect and Mountain Dew Major Melon, and pair with 7-Eleven’s mini tacos, bite-sized, crispy tortilla shells filled with seasoned, shredded beef.

Abuelo’s

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with various $5 drinks deals all day long! They’re also donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every drink El Jefe or Flag Margarita sold.

Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina

Head to a restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots and taco specials. Plus, enjoy live entertainment from 4 p.m. to close!

Bahama Breeze

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Bahama Breeze on Wednesday, May 5th with $5 classic margaritas all day. Get ready for island times and good vibes!

Bar Louie

For $5, you can have a fiesta with Bar Louie’s Nacho Crunch Burger topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips smothered in queso and garnished with a fried jalapeno. Order online for pickup. Plus, now through July 11th they’re supporting World Central Kitchen through our giveback program, Cocktails for a Cause.

barTaco

The bartaco Cinco Kit feeds four to six people and includes: 2 taco fillings (makes 16 tacos), 3 sides, salsa verde + chips. Pick from either the veggie kit or the carne kit, with or without margs. In addition to delicious bites, each Cinco Kit comes with special bartaco swag including a reusable tote, cocktail shaker, koozies (2), sunglasses, 12oz plastic cups (2), sticker sheet and temporary tattoos (2). You should order ahead, and all orders must be placed before the end of day on May 4. Cinco Kits start at $77 and can be ordered online at bartaco.com/cincokits2021 while supplies last and by May 4. Additionally, bartaco will have a special virtual party including a yoga class, food demo, cocktail class and more starting at 12 p.m. ET on Cinco de Mayo.

Blaze Pizza

Last year, Blaze Pizza offered 5x flames (its version of reward points) to its Blaze Rewards members for all orders on BlazePizza.com and through its app. Blaze Pizza was also offering free delivery on all orders of $15 or more through the website and Blaze Pizza app. Fingers crossed they offer this deal again!

California Pizza Kitchen

In 2020, you could celebrate Cinco de Mayo with CPK’s Taco Kit and a pitcher of fresh agave lime margaritas made with Milagro Silver Tequila. Restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Let’s see if they offer the Taco Kits again!

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys will have free delivery on “Cinco Packs” complete with food, margaritas and sombreros. Join them in the restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots, and taco specials from 3 p.m. to close in their Cantinas & Outdoor Patios. You can also enjoy live entertainment with Mariachi Bands from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and DJs from 6 p.m. to close. Don’t miss out on the biggest fiesta of the year!

Chili’s

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new game: “Hide and Cinco.” That’s right, Chili’s have hidden five piñatas in five cities across the country and they want you to find them! That’s five piñatas in each of the five cities, meaning there will be 25 lucky winners. Each piñata is filled with a $500 Chili’s gift card and exclusive brand merch.

Chipotle

In honor of May 5, keep the chips and guac flowing and your closest fiesta friends celebrating with Chipotle’s Burritos by the Box for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with happy hour all day. Get discounts on Tecate, Domestic Beers, Original Texas ‘Tinis and their World-Famous House ‘Ritas, both rocks and frozen, made with fresh-squeezed lime juice. Order a Grande ‘Rita and keep the commemorative cup! They’re also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top off your margarita. Specials may vary be location.

Del Taco

Del Taco is featuring on its menu and in its restaurants the authentic carne asada-grilled flavors of newly introduced Asada Burritos and the already popular Asada Tacos. And, for a limited time, consumers can find a coupon for a free Asada Taco with any beverage purchase on Del Taco’s Facebook page. Del Taco also launched some fun and free Zoom backgrounds to spice up your meetings!

El Torito

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at El Torito! Join them for Margaritas, Beers, Shots and Taco Specials from 3 p.m. to close in their Cantinas & Outdoor Patios. Enjoy live entertainment with Mariachi Bands from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. & DJs from 6 p.m. to close.

GoPuff

Starting May 3, customers can get two bags of Tostitos for $8, and on May 5 customers can get a $5 4-count Choco-Taco.

Hungry Howie’s

Customers can get a medium 1-topping pizza for $5.55 when they use the promo code “CINCO”. Valid on in-store, online and carry out orders at participating locations. This offer is available from May 2 to May 5, 2021.

Hurricane Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe

On May 5, the sister brands are offering specially priced drinks in celebration of the holiday including $3 Tequila Shots, $3 Coronas and $5 Margaritas. This sweet deal is dine-in only and valid at participating Hurricane Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe locations.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5 withe their margarita heaven, featuring favorites like CasamigosMargarita, Watermelon Margarita, Margarita Flight and more! Try out their Shrimp Tacos from our Seasonal Menu or join us for happy hour and enjoy Sips & Bites like their blackened Fish Tacos starting at only $3. Enjoy the flavors of Kona at home with takeout or delivery and their To-Go Margarita Kits.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On May 5 only, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering 5x rewards points on all orders throughout the day. No matter what you’re chowing down on queso, burritos, nachos or anything else, you’ll get 5x points on every order. Not a Moe Rewards member already? No worries – simply download the app and sign up before you order to receive the offer. For more information on rewards and how to download the app, see here.

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Now through May 9, Old Chicago is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Mini Tour! The mini tour features these drinks: Corona Extra, Mexico Mule, Patrón Silver Shot, Chocolate Churro Shot and Watermelo Margarita! Pick up their special t-shirt for the event!

On the Border

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, on Wednesday, May 5, On The Border is offering its Grande House ‘Rita for just $5. For $1.50 more, guests can upgrade to a fruit-flavored margarita and for $1 more, they can add a Gold Tequila Meltdown.

For even more festivities, on Cinco de Mayo, On The Border will offer a limited number of Grand Marnier commemorative Sidecars on a first come, first serve basis (each restaurant will have limited quantities). A guest will receive this exclusive Sidecar when they order a Grand Marnier meltdown, and they can take it home with them.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is offering a margarita and two of its BBQ street tacos for only $10. Guests can choose from pork carnitas, crispy chicken, blackened Mahi or pork belly. Meals are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants.

STK Steakhouse

Score half-priced Spiced Watermelon Margaritas on May 5 at all locations nationwide. It’s made with premium Patron Silver Tequila, St. Germain, watermelon water, fresh lime and jalapeno for heat, this elevated margarita is sure to have you feeling festive at the first sip.

Taco Bell

Last year you could order an “at-home taco bar” from Taco Bell that feeds up to six people for $25! Let’s see if they offer it again!

Taco Cabana

Get $2 margaritas with 12 flavors to choose from, all on the rocks.

TGI Fridays

In 2020, TGI Fridays offered $5 ‘Ritas and Long Island Teas to go.

Tijuana Flats

Last year, Tijuana Flats had Cinco de Quarantine-o, with five days of tasty specials available for curbside pickup, delivery or to-go. I really hope they bring it back!

Taco John’s

During their special five-day Taco de Mayo celebration from May 1-5, Taco John’s will offer five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55. The tacos are made with 100% American beef, fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese and signature mild sauce, all loaded into a soft, warm flour tortilla.

Trudy’s

Trudy’s will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo event at their South Star and North Star locations on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. With entertainment from a Mariachi band, a COVID pinata, special giveaways in the restaurant, and a huge Cinco de Mayo backdrop for pictures. Trudy’s will also be doing food and drink deals for the days leading up to May 5.

Twin Peaks

From May 3 to May 8, the ultimate sports lodge is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with sweet deals on Twin Peaks’ favorite tequilas, cervezas and more!

Embrace ‘la vida loca’ with a pair of Cinco De Mayo celebrations at Downtown Container Park! Las Vegas’ open-air shopping center and live entertainment venue announces a fiesta-filled week with Latin-inspired live entertainment sponsored by El Espolon Tequila, food and drink specials.

On Wednesday, May 5th, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Downtown Container Park invites amigos y amigas to a taco-fueled rodeo on The Lawn featuring complimentary mechanical bull rides for attendees when they purchase food or drinks from surrounding Container Park tenants. Indulge in fresh specials from Pinches Tacos like $2.50 Pollo and El Pastor tacos and $6 Margaritas. Beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. Mariachi de Mexico turns up the heat on the dance floor with live Mexican folk music.

The fiesta continues on Saturday, May 8th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. when Freedom, a Carlos Santana tribute band, spices up the evening with Santana’s signature blend of smooth Latin, jazz and salsa. Nothing goes better together than tacos and tequila! Downtown Container Park hot spots Downtown Terrace, Oak & Ivy and Bin702 transform into micro-cantinas serving up holiday-inspired cocktails like Jalapeno Espolon Tequila, Del Lobos and the Sangre de Matador. Drink specials will be available from open to close beginning May 5th and continuing through May 8th.

For more information regarding Downtown Container Park visit www.downtowncontainerpark.com. For details regarding Downtown Container Park’s COVID-19 safety protocols, visit www.downtowncontainerpark.com/covid.

ABOUT DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK

Downtown Container Park is a 1.1-acre, open-air shopping center and entertainment venue featuring 39 shops, restaurants, and bars, located in downtown Las Vegas at 707 Fremont Street. The innovative shopping space is constructed of 43 repurposed shipping containers and 41 locally manufactured Xtreme cubes. The open-air center is home to The Treehouse, an interactive play area complete with playground and NEOS play system. The Lawn at Container Park, a live entertainment venue and event space, hosts live entertainment nightly.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Lanea Cocktail Bar withAll-You-Can-Eat Barbakush Tacos & 2 Cazadores Tequila Cocktailsfor just $20!