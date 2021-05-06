Mother’s Day Las Vegas

This Mother’s Day if you are looking to take your mother away for that special day, Las Vegas offers so many beautiful settings that she will be sure to have a breathtaking day that is all about her. Brunch and more, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of our spots for you to enjoy with mom on her special day.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar located at the luxurious Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will be offering a variety of selections for Mother’s Day brunch from 10:000 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. This year, Hearthstone will offer specials to be accompanied by their regular menus. For brunch, try the California Crab Benedict ($28) made-to-order with a layer of King crab, roasted tomato, avocado and topped with Hollandaise sauce served with a side of breakfast potatoes. For dinner, Hearthstone will include a handful of exceptional items paired alongside the regular menu including a mouthwatering appetizer to start, Legs & Eggs($28) – a presentation of steamed King crab legs, Kaluga caviar, melted leeks and a roasted garlic beurre blanc perfect for dipping. Entrees including Seared Scallops ($26) served with apple and pickled cucumber salad with a roasted green onion aioli or try the 12oz New York Strip ($45) cooked to your perfection with Korean Ssamjang dressing with charred broccolini. For dessert, treat mom to Hearthstone’s Chocolate Coconut Pavlova ($14) served with whipped coconut cream and candied hazelnut crisp.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino will be serving up Mother’s Day specials for brunch from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday May 9. Bottiglia will offer specials accompanied by their regular menus. Brunch special features Hearthstone’s Banana Stuffed French Toast ($16) made with banana mascarpone, chocolate shaving drizzled with a pecan syrup. For dinner, Bottiglia has the key to your mother’s heart – offering a variety of delicious items paired alongside the regular menu including a Fig & Burrata Salad ($12) to start. Entree highlights include Seared Ora King Salmon ($32) served with a bed golden beet risotto and spritz with piquillo pepper dressing or try Bottiglia’s Lamb Cavatelli ($34) made with homemade cavatelli, braised lamb, wild mushrooms and torn burrata. Save room for dessert with Honey Poached Pears ($11) in a mascarpone gelato, lavender zabaglione, a smooth cream cheese crumble and tempura honey.

Borracha Mexican Cantina located at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino will be serving up Mother’s Day specials alongside their regular menu all day long from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. Menu specials include a leafy Spring Salad ($12) tossed with a lime dressing, an Enchilada Trio ($28) made with savory Maine lobster, crab and shrimp rolled individually into hand-made tortilla smothered with a roasted tomatillo salsa verde. For dessert, load up on Borracha’s Cheesecake ($12) topped with a strawberry coulis.

WHERE:

Kitchen & Wine Bottle

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Borracha Mexican Cantina

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

11011 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

WHEN:

Sunday, May 9

Brunch 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dinner 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.